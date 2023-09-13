Wild
A family passes by Callan McGary as he reads a book on his lunch break from the bank on June 21, 2022, at Lindley Park.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A plan to guide park development over the next several years in Bozeman got the OK from city commissioners this week — with a host of amendments to highlight park services for dogs and seniors.

The city has been working on the Parks, Recreation and Active Transportation plan for two years. The plan will guide park and trail development, recreational programming and open space management in the city.

The draft plan recommends implementing “low-impact design and management practices” in parks and future city building projects and including natural areas within future parks, including stands of trees, riparian areas, wetlands and watercourses. It also poses an expansion of current bike and pedestrian pathways, focused on “anchor routes” similar to the existing Gallagator Trail, which are intended to serve as the backbone of the system.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

