A plan to guide park development over the next several years in Bozeman got the OK from city commissioners this week — with a host of amendments to highlight park services for dogs and seniors.
The city has been working on the Parks, Recreation and Active Transportation plan for two years. The plan will guide park and trail development, recreational programming and open space management in the city.
The draft plan recommends implementing “low-impact design and management practices” in parks and future city building projects and including natural areas within future parks, including stands of trees, riparian areas, wetlands and watercourses. It also poses an expansion of current bike and pedestrian pathways, focused on “anchor routes” similar to the existing Gallagator Trail, which are intended to serve as the backbone of the system.
The plan recommends the city increase the number of parks as the city grows to keep the rate at 17 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents.
City commissioners praised the plan during their meeting Tuesday, with some amendments.
“I think the great thing about this plan is its about people, and all people, it’s about our natural areas and our wildlife, it’s about recreation and health, physical health, mental health it’s all these great things that make our community the community that it is,” City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “I really see this plan as improving upon the good things that we all love about Bozeman.”
Madgic proposed an amendment adding dog parks to the list of different types of parks listed in the plan.
Madgic also made several amendments at the request of Mayor Cyndy Andrus to add in language about “playground” equipment aimed at older adults to help with balance and strength work.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham proposed several amendments to promote more off-leash dog areas in existing and future parks and to remove a sentence stating “the City must ensure that people’s use of parks isn’t entirely shaped by dogs” that he said was unnecessarily inflammatory.
Cunningham, who shared numbers he says show that there are likely two or three times more dogs in Bozeman than children — with a caveat that he is not anti-children — said he wanted to increase the visibility of dogs in the plan.
“I believe that dog owners are perhaps the largest park and trail users in Bozeman,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham also proposed an amendment to beef up language in the plan regarding a regional loop trail that he is proposing could go around the city and connect to other trails. Cunningham said the proposal would be the plan’s “big idea,” and acknowledged it is a “generational project” that would likely require several different funding sources and collaboration between governments, local nonprofits and more.
“If we are able to add an amenity that pulls people out of the national forest, gives them recreation opportunities closer to home, allows them to access this loop trail in a variety of different ways … that we can promote year round use,” Cunningham said. “I think that this plan … perhaps lacked a big idea and I thought that this regional Loop Trail represented that.”
All the amendments passed unanimously.
During their general comments, the commissioners lauded the plan.
“I really look forward to seeing a lot of this come to fruition,” Andrus said.
