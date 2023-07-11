Let the news come to you

Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy — known throughout town for her restaurant and kimchi, her positive energy and her radiant kindness — has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Pomeroy underwent surgery to remove an aggressive glioblastoma tumor on June 23 and is currently in Billings recovering, said her son-in-law, John Jahns. A GoFundMe page organized by Kirsten Tilleman to help support Pomeroy’s medical bills and treatment costs, as well as a trip back to Korea, where she was born, was started over the weekend.

Jahns, who is married to Pomeroy’s daughter, Jin-Ju, said it took some convincing for I-Ho and her husband, Derik, to okay the page.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

