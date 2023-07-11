Bozeman City Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy — known throughout town for her restaurant and kimchi, her positive energy and her radiant kindness — has been diagnosed with brain cancer.
Pomeroy underwent surgery to remove an aggressive glioblastoma tumor on June 23 and is currently in Billings recovering, said her son-in-law, John Jahns. A GoFundMe page organized by Kirsten Tilleman to help support Pomeroy’s medical bills and treatment costs, as well as a trip back to Korea, where she was born, was started over the weekend.
Jahns, who is married to Pomeroy’s daughter, Jin-Ju, said it took some convincing for I-Ho and her husband, Derik, to okay the page.
“I-Ho and Derik are so used to giving help rather than receiving it, and she’s very thankful, and Derik is very thankful,” Jahns said.
Through her restaurant, I-Ho’s Korean Grill, Pomeroy frequently organized fundraisers for causes near and far, including recently to send money for earthquake relief in Turkey.
“I-Ho has always been a positive and driving force,” Jahns said. “She loves her community.”
By late Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page had raised over $40,000 — and the comments people left were a testament to how many people in Bozeman know and love I-Ho.
“If you know I-Ho in any capacity, your life is brighter because of her,” the page states.
Jahns said they are thankful for the GoFundMe page, and are asking anyone who wants to drop off a card or flowers to do so at the restaurant at 321 West Main St. Pomeroy has been reading cards in the morning to gain strength for the recovery work she is doing during the day. Jahns said they have brought a smile to her face.
“The response from the community is amazing,” Jahns said. “We have so many help requests and offers we don’t know what to do with them right now.”
The family is also hoping to find a connection at the Mayo Clinic or the MD Anderson Cancer Center for a second or third consultation on her treatment.
Pomeroy has also been clear about her wish to visit Korea, Jahns said. She was born and raised there and met her husband there before moving to Montana.
In Bozeman, she started a food cart that eventually became a restaurant near Montana State University’s campus. She recently opened up in a new location downtown. There, she could often be found working in the kitchen and energetically greeting customers.
She first won a seat on the Bozeman City Commission in 2013 and was re-elected for a third term in 2021. While announcing during the last commission meeting that Pomeroy would not be there for medical reasons, Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham asked for people to keep her in their thoughts or prayers.
“She is a community treasure and we want her in this community for a very long time,” Cunningham said.
