Speed Limit
School zone speed limit sign on Ferguson Ave in front of Chief Joseph Middle School on June 30.

 Ava Rosvold/Chronicle

Drivers will see lowered speed limits on several miles of road in Bozeman after commissioners approved a series of changes to city code this week.

The ordinance recommends the speed limits on city-controlled “principal arterials” or larger, high traffic roads be 35 miles per hour, minor arterials and collectors, the next step down be 30 miles per hour and those roads in dense areas like downtown and business districts be 25 miles per hour.

The ordinance lowers speed limits on 11 miles of collector and arterial roads, according to city documents, including portions of Baxter Lane, Davis Lane, Ferguson Avenue, Fowler Avenue, Garfield Street, Haggerty Lane, Story Mill Drive, and Simmental Way.


{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

