Drivers will see lowered speed limits on several miles of road in Bozeman after commissioners approved a series of changes to city code this week.
The ordinance recommends the speed limits on city-controlled “principal arterials” or larger, high traffic roads be 35 miles per hour, minor arterials and collectors, the next step down be 30 miles per hour and those roads in dense areas like downtown and business districts be 25 miles per hour.
The ordinance lowers speed limits on 11 miles of collector and arterial roads, according to city documents, including portions of Baxter Lane, Davis Lane, Ferguson Avenue, Fowler Avenue, Garfield Street, Haggerty Lane, Story Mill Drive, and Simmental Way.
Ferguson Avenue, which is being lowered to 30 miles per hour from 35, is Ross’s first priority, he said Tuesday. In addition to the lowered speeds, City Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross said they are also looking at installing some temporary traffic calming measures before the school year starts.
“We hear consistently … a significant number of complaints and issues from the public about traffic safety and speed along Ferguson,” Ross said.
The city is only able to unilaterally change speed limits on streets that they control — many major roads like 19th Avenue and Main Street.
Ross said during Tuesday’s meeting that they are still working on speed studies on three areas of the state controlled routes, which is a step in petitioning the state to lower speed limits.
The ordinance approved Tuesday also codifies school zone speed limits around seven schools, including putting a 15 mile per hour school zone limit on North 15th Avenue near Bozeman High School.
The ordinance also removes the time restrictions from school zone speed limits — meaning that they will be enforceable all day rather than just from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Ross said their thinking behind that change is that schools are used outside of classroom hours, including for after-school activities or community center type uses.
Ross said some of the changes, like codifying the school zone speed limits near Emily Dickinson Elementary, are just to align the city’s code with the posted speed limits.
“Some of this is quite a bit of clean up,” Ross said.
Commissioners approved an amendment to remove the time restriction from park zones — originally proposed to be from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. to align with the city’s park hours. Commissioner Christopher Coburn noted that people pass through parks outside of their formal open hours and that having the speed limits in place all day is more consistent.
Commissioners voted unanimously to support the changes.
“It really does for me represent a change in thinking about speed limits and streets as avenues to move vehicles as quickly as possible, to shifting those to how can we create streets that are as safe as possible,” Coburn said.
During their comments, several commissioners said they wished they were frustrated the city has limited control over speed limits on state roads. Mayor Cyndy Andrus said she would like to work with other Montana cities to address the issue.
“This is not a problem that’s just unique to Bozeman, and I think it’s something that we need to work on and hopefully resolve it in the next couple of years,” Andrus said.
