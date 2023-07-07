The city is planning to put a $99 million bond up for voter approval during this fall’s local elections to fund the project. The other $3 million is planned to come from a donation from the Library Community Foundation.
The budget proposes a 4.2% decrease in pure property taxes but an increase in other areas, like street assessments and charges for water and sewer services.
The city has estimated that for the median homeowner in the city, the proposed budget will end up costing them 2.8% more than last year, an increase of about $72 in total.
That number is based on a home assessed at $467,000 in taxable value, which is a different metric than a market value of a home. The assessed values of homes are also largely increasing across Gallatin County as the state Department of Revenue releases their biennial property value appraisals.
State law limits local governments to capturing half the rate of inflation as property values increase. So as mill values increase, the number of mills the city can levy decreases.
Commissioners discussed the budget at two previous meetings in June. On Tuesday, they will be able to offer up and vote on amendments to the budget.
At a meeting in June, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the city’s health care costs have increased 9%. Inflation across the board has also stressed the budget, Mihelich said.
The budget proposal includes eight mills for the community housing fund to yield about $1.4 million in revenue, and transferring another $1 million from the general fund to community housing efforts.
It also includes about 20 new positions, including four new police officers and a new lieutenant and three new fire department positions.
Two “community health and safety” officer positions are also proposed that Mihelich said in June would be in the city manager’s staff and respond to issues related to people camping on city streets and other code enforcement.
The city also asked nonprofits to submit grant requests to be included in the budget. Over two dozen agencies responded with about $2.4 million in requested funds in total. Mihelich said at a previous meeting that he is recommending $1.5 million of those funds be approved in the budget.
