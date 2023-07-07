Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is photographed on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Bozeman city commissioners are scheduled to finalize their budget for this fiscal year on Tuesday.

The $317.9 million budget includes $154.4 million in capital spending — largely for the proposed $102 million Bozeman Community Center — and $311.3 million in revenue.

The proposed community center project is for a combination recreation center, library branch and pool on the west side of town.


