Months after voting against rezoning a parcel of land in northeast Bozeman to allow for dense residential development, city commissioners this week decided to reconsider the decision.
The rezoning proposal in question is for the Cloverleaf project in northeast Bozeman, on the site that is home to Bronken’s Distributing. The commission’s 3-1 vote Tuesday was just to reconsider the item. A future hearing will be scheduled for the actual rezoning request.
Developers Outlaw Partners last year requested the zoning for 3.2 acres between East Cottonwood Street, Ida Avenue, East Peach Street and Plum Avenue be changed from northeast historic mixed use zoning, NEHMU, to community business district mixed zoning, B-2M.
Commissioners voted 3-2 against the rezoning in November, but earlier this month approved allocating up to $2.2 million in tax increment financing dollars to the proposed project.
Under the agreement approved by commissioners, Outlaw Partners would provide 14 affordable residential units in the project in exchange for the tax increment funding.
Three of those units are associated with a separate TIF deal Outlaw Partners struck with the city for another project in the neighborhood, the Wildlands development of the building that is home to Wild Crumb Bakery.
The TIF deal for the Cloverleaf project would only be valid if the development itself moves forward.
City spokesperson Takami Clark said in response to questions earlier this week that city staff placed the item for commissioners to reconsider the rezoning on the consent agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
“Through the consideration of the development agreement provided by the developer, we have been provided more information on their plans. Their plans include significant infrastructure improvements such as new sidewalks and sewer systems, and most importantly, 14 new affordable housing units,” Clark said in an email.
“This has led to the potential reconsideration of rezoning.”
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during Tuesday’s meeting that commissioners will tentatively be scheduled to re-hear the zoning request itself at their March 28 meeting.
Several residents of the northeast neighborhood were disgruntled that the zoning change is being reopened after commissioners already had their say. Amy Kelley Hoitsma, who lives near the proposed project, said during public comment on Tuesday that they would be concerned about what would happen if the zoning was changed to B-2M and the project never moves forward.
“If B-2M was inappropriate before, it’s still inappropriate,” Hoitsma said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.