Months after voting against rezoning a parcel of land in northeast Bozeman to allow for dense residential development, city commissioners this week decided to reconsider the decision.

The rezoning proposal in question is for the Cloverleaf project in northeast Bozeman, on the site that is home to Bronken’s Distributing. The commission’s 3-1 vote Tuesday was just to reconsider the item. A future hearing will be scheduled for the actual rezoning request.

Developers Outlaw Partners last year requested the zoning for 3.2 acres between East Cottonwood Street, Ida Avenue, East Peach Street and Plum Avenue be changed from northeast historic mixed use zoning, NEHMU, to community business district mixed zoning, B-2M.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

