Two agenda items that show the breadth of Bozeman’s housing crisis are scheduled for discussion during Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
Commissioners are set to have a work session about short-term rentals, like Airbnbs or VRBOs. A work session means no votes will be taken, but commissioners will discuss the issue and give direction to city staff on the issue.
The city started regulating short-term rentals in 2017, splitting them into three categories, one where the owner is living in the unit while it is being rented, a second where the owner occupies the unit while it is not being used as a short-term rental or for an accessory dwelling or duplex unit, and a third where the owner does not occupy the unit at all and it is used solely as a short-term rental.
The non-owner occupied rentals, called type three short-term rentals, are permitted only in commercial and mixed-use zoning districts, and the other two types are allowed in those districts and most residential zoning districts, with some exceptions.
A local activist group, Bozeman Tenant’s United, has been pushing the city commission to ban some types of short-term rentals and incentivize owners to convert those units to long-term rentals.
According to agenda documents, data collected by the city shows 568 active short-term rentals in the city, which it noted is a lower number than previously reported due to the removal of duplicate listings from the count. The data collected also shows short-term rentals account for 43% of the beds for lodging rentals in the city.
The city’s data shows just over a third of short-term rentals in the city are the type three, non-owner occupied units, which are also more likely to be townhouse or condo units.
A heat map included in the documents showing the concentration of short-term rentals in the city are largely on the east side of town, between a few blocks south of Main Street up to a few blocks north of Peach Street, with another hotspot near the intersection of Durston Road and Cottonwood Road in west Bozeman.
Commissioners last discussed short-term rentals in June, when they approved an ordinance to strengthen enforcement for their existing regulations, including forcing hosting platforms like Airbnb and VRBO to require short-term rental owners to include permit numbers in their listings and remove listings without a permit.
Urban camping ordinance
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a proposed ordinance that would regulate trailers, cars and other vehicles people reside in in the public right-of-way.
The proposed ordinance would require vehicles or trailers to be moved every five days to a “different named street,” and would prohibit people staying adjacent or across from a residence, park, school or daycare, or within 100 feet of the entrance to a business.
Kira Peters, an assistant city manager, said the ordinance also requires people to follow all posted signs and curb paintings restricting parking.
The proposal comes as the city is seeing an increase in people sleeping in vehicles and trailers on city streets, Peters said. That has come with trash accumulation in some cases, Peters said, and sometimes obstruction of rights of ways and bike lanes.
The city and other municipalities in the region have to follow a 2019 ruling called Martin v Boise, which prohibits local governments from criminalizing homelessness when people have nowhere else to go.
Peters said they are allowed to regulate “time, place and manner” for people sleeping in public rights of way.
“The city has an obligation to keep the community clean and safe and that is for the entire community,” Peters said. “People camping on the rights of way are included in that.”
The time element is the five-day limit — though Peters noted the ordinance includes a provision for people to be able to petition to extend their stay in one spot. The proposed ordinance addresses place with restrictions on being close to a school, park, business, or residence.
The draft ordinance also includes a section on “manner,” saying that “camp facilities and their immediate area must be maintained in a clean and orderly manner,” including that generators must be less than 60 decibels and that waste or debris must be in a container and personal items have to be stored inside when not in use.
The ordinance would allow for a $100 fine for violations, with each day a violation is in place constituting a new violation.
