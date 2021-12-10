Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Dec 10, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now An icy trail descends property up for sale at the southern end of Peets Hill on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Bozeman city commissioners plan to consider next week whether the city should spend $800,000 to help purchase the land. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Kieran Quebman walks up a trail that traverses a plot of land up for sale at the southern end of Peets Hill on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Bozeman city commissioners plan to consider next week whether the city should spend $800,000 to help purchase the land. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A property for sale at the southern end of Peets Hill is covered with shrubs and grasses on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Bozeman city commissioners plan to consider next week whether the city should spend $800,000 to help purchase the land. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A house looms over a trail on a property listed for sale at the southern end of Peets Hill on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Bozeman city commissioners plan to consider next week whether the city should spend $800,000 to help purchase the land. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Grasses and low-laying vegetation are backlit by the sun on a property up for sale at the southern end of Peets Hill on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Bozeman city commissioners plan to consider next week whether the city should spend $800,000 to help purchase the land. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman city commissioners plan to consider next week whether the city should spend $800,000 to seal the deal on a purchase of 12 acres of land on Peets Hill.The plot of land up for sale is at the far southern end of the hill and slopes down to Church Street, connecting the trail from Peets Hill to Kagy Boulevard. Though it is open and appears connected to the city’s Burke Park, it is privately owned and was put up for sale over the summer.The Gallatin Valley Land Trust had an early heads up, and the organization scrambled to put together a bid. After an initial deal fell through, the land trust’s offer to buy the land for about $1.225 million was accepted. That kicked off a massive fundraising campaign, which saw hundreds of people donate to raise $800,000; half of the cost for the sale of the land and additional improvements GVLT is planning for the land.The land trust then turned to the city, asking for $485,000 to cover the rest of the cost of the land, and $315,000 over the next two years to complete the rest of the project. The proposal received a thumbs up from the now-defunct Recreation and Parks Advisory Board in November.Commissioners are set to vote on the proposal Tuesday. The funds are proposed to come out of the city’s cash-in-lieu of parkland fund, which gets money when developers choose to pay cash to the city rather than provide parkland required under city development standards.City staff said during the board meeting in November that phasing the payment over time will allow for the fund to replenish itself. Parks and Recreation Director Mitch Overton said at the time that the city will also pursue grants to cover some of the $315,000.If approved, it wouldn’t be the first time GVLT and Bozeman have partnered to buy land on Peets Hill. The purchase of 40 acres in 1993 with the help of the city was one of the land trust’s first major project under the helm of its founder, Chris Boyd.The two entities also purchased two acres of land on the hill in 2008. If commissioners approve the funds, the park will be turned over to city ownership when the sale is closed. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Peets Hill Land Commissioner Economics Institutes Commerce Politics Bozeman Fund Purchase Deal Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners 1 hr ago City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition 2 hrs ago Education Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency 3 hrs ago Environment CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time 3 hrs ago News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans Dec 9, 2021 Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving Dec 9, 2021 What to read next Business Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners City Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition Education Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency Environment CWD detected in Livingston-area hunting district for the first time News Gallatin Ice finishes $1.5M fundraising campaign, has big plans Health Some Montana nonprofit hospitals fall short of peers in required charitable giving Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners Posted: 6 p.m. Montana State University Faculty Senate declare climate emergency Posted: 4:30 p.m. Hill , Barbara Scott (Adams) Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Letter to the editor: Refugees a burden that Bozeman should decline Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Guest column: Educators, trustees need to stand firm in their beliefs Posted: Dec. 10, 2021 Latest Local County planning and zoning commission advances resort development in Big Sky 1 hr ago Brewery, small butcher shop coming to Four Corners 1 hr ago Bozeman commission to consider purchase of Peets Hill addition 2 hrs ago Gallatin County sees month-long decline in COVID-19 cases 3 hrs ago