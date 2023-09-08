Peets Hill/Burke Park County Money
Buy Now

A couple walk their dog along Bozeman Trail on Peets Hill, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A plan that will guide park development, recreation programming, trails and natural space policy in the next decade is set to for consideration by Bozeman city commissioners on Tuesday.

The Parks, Recreation and Active Transportation, or PRAT, plan has been in the works for two years, and addresses accessibility of parks, open and natural space, pedestrian and bicycle facilities and other park-related items.

Addi Jadin, the city’s park planning and development manager, said the plan is based around five goals, which touch on equitable access, natural resources, pedestrian and bike facilities, staff and capacity, and strengthening “programs, places and partnerships.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters
Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.