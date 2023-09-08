A plan that will guide park development, recreation programming, trails and natural space policy in the next decade is set to for consideration by Bozeman city commissioners on Tuesday.
The Parks, Recreation and Active Transportation, or PRAT, plan has been in the works for two years, and addresses accessibility of parks, open and natural space, pedestrian and bicycle facilities and other park-related items.
Addi Jadin, the city’s park planning and development manager, said the plan is based around five goals, which touch on equitable access, natural resources, pedestrian and bike facilities, staff and capacity, and strengthening “programs, places and partnerships.”
The PRAT plan will replace the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Plan that has been in place since 2007.
The city commission provided comments on the plan at a meeting in February, and asked city staff to make the document more readable and to better center equity and inclusion in the plan.
Jadin said since then, they’ve put in work to make the document’s formatting more accessible, and have worked to better lay out how the plan will work with other city plans — including the climate action plan, the work-in-progress sensitive lands study and the equity and inclusion plan.
They also reworked the five goals to be more straightforward, Jadin said.
“The meaning in each of those chapters was hidden in the way it was originally presented,” Jadin said.
The Urban Parks and Forestry Board also provided feedback and amendments on the draft plan, Jadin said, including over the language concerning natural and open space.
The draft plan recommends implementing “low-impact design and management practices” in parks and future city building projects and a shift in policy to include natural areas within future parks, including stands of trees, riparian areas, wetlands and watercourses.
“This Plan seeks to protect more natural areas in order to adapt to climate change, sustain ecosystem services, and provide for the recreational use and enjoyment for decades to come,” the draft states.
The plan also suggests maintaining 17 acres of parkland per 1,000 residents, “growing park acres as the community grows.” It also suggests doing an Americans with Disabilities Act audit of facilities and programs as a starting point to make services more accessible.
Another action item in the draft plan suggests clarifying the park development process in the unified development code. The city is working on a comprehensive overhaul of the development code that is scheduled to wrap up by the end of the year, so Jadin said she expects they will work on incorporating the two plans in 2024.
The plan also suggests developing a larger trail network centered on “anchor routes,” which are intended to be the “backbone” of the active transportation network, like the existing Gallagator Trail.
The proposed anchor routes in the plan include one connecting the pathway along Bridger Drive into the rest of the city and westward, and another along Frontage Road. The plan also includes measures to prioritize funding and year-round maintenance of these routes.
Jadin said she is excited about the proposed plan’s guidance on making parks more accessible and said the ideas regarding expanding the active transportation network are innovative.
“How we are thinking about being stewards of the environment that we all love so well is a new direction, in a way, for the park system, and so I think people are really going to enjoy the way that the parks start to look over the next 10 years,” Jadin said.
