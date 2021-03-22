Bozeman city commissioners are planning on Tuesday to workshop potential ballot measures for the November elections to increase property taxes, including one to fund affordable housing.
The city may propose three ballot measures for November: One to fund the relocation of Bozeman Fire Station No. 2; a second for repairs to the swim center, Bogert Pool and the Lindley Center; and another to raise millions for affordable housing.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham proposed a ballot initiative in December for a bond or levy to raise $10 million for affordable housing during debate about the city’s capital improvement projects.
“We recognize that affordable housing is in a crisis mode getting more of a crisis every month as we see housing prices escalate,” Cunningham said late this past year. “I think it’s time to put our money where our mouth is and ask citizens of Bozeman, ‘How much do you care about affordable housing?’ ”
Commissioners have two avenues to raise affordable housing funds. One is a mill levy, which would establish an increase based on value for property taxes each year. The second option is a bond, which the city would then tax property owners to pay off the debt over several years, which would usually decrease each year.
City staff is recommending a 7-mill levy for the affordable housing measure, which would cost $33.67 for the owner of a home valued at $354,000, according to documents submitted to the commission.
A city analysis found revenue from the 7-mill levy could generate more than $9.5 million in the next decade, which would allow the Community Housing Program to continue its work with an additional staff member and more funds for impact-fee reimbursement, down-payment assistance and community grants.
The commission may also consider proposals for levies of 3 and 10 mills.
The proposed bond for the facility repairs and the fire station relocation is $9 million, and would result in a levy of 5.24 mills — about $25 yearly for a median-priced home.
Though the city is proposing one bond for both the fire station and facility work, the proposals are planned to appear as separate questions on the ballot.
City commissioners plan to discuss the options and may direct City Manager Jeff Mihelich to draft resolutions for the ballot questions, said Melody Mileur, a spokesperson for the city. Commissioners do not take official action during work sessions.
The city commission is required to pass a resolution approving any ballot measures at least 85 days prior to the Nov. 2 elections. Mileur said commissioners could vote on the proposed measures in July.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.