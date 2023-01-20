Parking Downtown
A sign directs drivers to the parking garage off of Main Street.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Whether to charge for parking in downtown Bozeman and if there is any other way to pay for a second parking garage is again on the city commission’s agenda.

It’s been almost a year since the city of Bozeman restarted the conversation around instituting paid parking in the downtown area.

City staff first presented a proposal to implement paid parking during a work session in February of 2022. Commissioners directed staff to do more homework, like figuring out where a second garage could go and how to deal with downtown employees’ parking costs.


Nora Shelly

