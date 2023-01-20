Whether to charge for parking in downtown Bozeman and if there is any other way to pay for a second parking garage is again on the city commission’s agenda.
It’s been almost a year since the city of Bozeman restarted the conversation around instituting paid parking in the downtown area.
City staff first presented a proposal to implement paid parking during a work session in February of 2022. Commissioners directed staff to do more homework, like figuring out where a second garage could go and how to deal with downtown employees’ parking costs.
The following months saw the city agree with Gallatin County to place a potential second garage at the courthouse building and city staff hold meetings with downtown business owners and other parties to get more feedback.
But before a second scheduled discussion could get off the ground in October, commissioners moved to delay the agenda item and reopen the conversation with business owners about parking solutions.
A group of business owners met three times this month with a formal facilitator and city staff to discuss parking. Their consensus and city staff’s work will be the basis of the commissioner’s scheduled discussion Tuesday, according to the agenda.
But in the year since the first meeting, not much about the core of the issue has changed. City staff are still recommending the city commission move forward with instituting paid parking downtown, according to agenda documents.
“For the most part the staff recommendation remains the same,” Mike Veselik, the city’s economic development program manager, said on Friday. “The city needs more tools to manage our parking supply and demand in downtown Bozeman. Staff believes that the best way to do this continues to be paid on street parking.”
For their part, the business owner’s group is recommending the city try to expand available parking supply by any means besides charging for parking, like by establishing a special improvement district, which would tax downtown businesses to pay for a second garage.
The downtown business owner’s memo also states that the impact of paid parking on their employees is their primary concern and that paid parking should not be implemented without a solution for employees in place.
“We believe the best option is for the City Commission to vote to NOT pursue implementing an on-street paid parking program immediately,” their memo reads. “We believe there may be a time when an on-street paid parking program in Downtown Bozeman may be a useful and appropriate solution, but not right now.”
The memo urges the city to pause for at least another year to consider other parking ideas. It suggests looking at privately owned spots downtown and trying to open those up or trying to find a public-private partnership to build a garage.
City staff have advocated against establishing a special improvement district, or SID, and continued to do so in the staff memo attached to Tuesday’s agenda, citing concerns that it would be “more detrimental” for them than charging for parking.
“We expect and are willing to bear the financial burden of paying for parking supply improvement,” the downtown business owner’s memo reads.
The city’s memo also argues a SID would not provide for ongoing maintenance and operation money for a garage and could be complicated and time-consuming to set up. City staff’s memo also states that grant consultants and Senate staffers they talked to were unable to find a grant program they could access to fund a parking structure.
Ellie Staley, the executive director for the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, participated as a non-voting participant of the parking related meetings this month with business owners. She said on Friday that business owners want to work alongside the city to address parking.
“Downtown businesses, property owners and stakeholders are not against the idea of paid parking, but I believe that they just truly feel that they want to have more time to make sure that the paid parking plan that does get implemented is right for downtown,” Staley said.
Veselik said they are hoping to get direction from commissioners during their meeting Tuesday.
“At this point staff has gone as far as we can go without further direction from the city commission,” Veselik said.
