As Gallatin County and local health care organizations grapple with a dearth of mental health care services in the area, Bozeman is looking at how its law enforcement responds to people in crisis.
City commissioners in their 2022 priorities listed establishing a crisis response program that would send mental health professionals rather than law enforcement officers to certain calls. The city has allocated $150,000 to developing a program further.
The city has been working with Gallatin County, Connections Health Solutions, and the Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition on the project. City staff and partner organizations gave commissioners an update on the progress during a meeting on Tuesday.
“This program is evolving … we have yet to see how this is going to progress,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said.
There have been several iterations of a mobile crisis response program in the county, said Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn. This year, the county awarded Connections a bid to run the program.
“There’s been several efforts to get this program off the ground. And we know in order to make long term progress in this area that needs to be a sustainable effort,” Winn said.
Paige Bichler, vice president of clinical operations at Connections, said during the meeting that since they took over in July, they have focused on hiring more staff and expanding their capacity. The team works to provide emergency intervention, de-escalation and safety and support planning, Bichler said.
“Our mobile crisis team is trained to deliver interventions and treatments that defuse the situation on site,” Bichler said.
Bichler said they are “working towards” figuring out what a civilian-led model might look like.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn questioned Bichler about how the group would establish a program in which civilians would be the primary responders to mental health crisis calls, rather than law enforcement officers.
Bichler said a civilian-led model is something they are looking at, but that there are situations where law enforcement will be needed.
“We want to come into a crisis situation as a civilian model, and provide intervention and support when appropriate, and we’re working through what that looks like to make sure that we’re taking the right steps,” Bichler said.
Coburn said he is concerned about the safety of someone in crisis when law enforcement is responding to a call.
“Oftentimes when someone is in a behavioral crisis, law enforcement response is actually more dangerous to the individual,” Coburn said. “I know that we’re early stages. So my hope would be that as we get to the next phase, it’s really clear … we strive towards what you just described, which is the civilian first model.”
Bozeman Police Deputy Chief Andy Knight said he has talked to officers who are excited about the program, noting that the model to respond to someone in a mental health crisis hasn’t changed much in his two-decade career in law enforcement.
Commissioners also talked about other mental health services in the county, including the status of the Hope House and a crisis receiving center that is planned to open on 19th Avenue.
Kirsten Smith, who is involved with the county’s mental health initiatives, said they are also talking to Billings Clinic about becoming a partner.
Smith said a mobile response program cannot happen in a vacuum.
“We need to be developing our entire full continuum of services,” Smith said. “We need to really be building all the pieces and have it be a rising tide lifts all ships.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.