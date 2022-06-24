Bozeman city commissioners are scheduled to vote next week on a proposed city budget that includes tax increases for residents and pay raises for employees.
The $169.7 million proposed budget includes $35 million in capital projects and would raise property taxes by 9.92%, or a $256 annual increase for the typical homeowner.
In presentations to the city commission in recent weeks, City Manager Jeff Mihelich has said they are hoping that raising salaries and increasing benefits for city employees will help address the city’s staffing issues. Largely attributed to high housing cost and a competitive market, the city has struggled with both retaining employees and filling open positions, resulting in a vacancy rate that regularly hovers close to 20%.
“Position turnover is robust, and that’s not a good thing,” Mihelich said at a commission meeting in June. “We have to do something to address that.”
The budget also includes adding additional employees to the city’s payroll to total to almost 513 full-time employees.
The large capital projects in the proposed budget include the relocation of fire station No. 2 from South 19th Avenue to the Montana State University campus, which is funded from a levy voters passed in November 2021.
Other capital projects include renovations at the Swim Center and Lindley Center, work on the Sourdough Transmission Main, which is funded from the federal American Recovery Plan Act, and annual replacements of water and wastewater pipes.
Expenditures in the recommended budget are proposed to grow about 7% percent from last year, which Mihelich said at a city commission meeting is also partially driven by inflation, which is over 8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The budget also includes five mills, or $750,000 in revenue, for affordable housing. Mihelich said at a commission meeting in June that he believes that funding could result in incentives to build 150 new affordable units in Bozeman.
The budget also proposes to allocate $1.2 million to social service agencies, something commissioners have pushed city staff to prioritize. The $1.2 million includes a requested $150,000 to Family Promise of Gallatin Valley, $400,000 to the Human Resources Development Council’s Streamline service and $250,000 to HRDC’s other services.
The budget is one of a handful of items on the city commission’s agenda for their Tuesday meeting. During the budget discussions, commissioners have the option to propose amendments to the proposed budget.