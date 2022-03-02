About two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bozeman City Commission is finally shedding its virtual meetings this month.
As COVID-19 cases continue to decline to levels seen before the omicron surge, Mayor Cyndy Andrus announced during this week’s commission meeting that they will return to the commission room in City Hall by the end of March.
Andrus said Wednesday they made the decision to return to in-person meetings after Montana State University’s spring break, which is the week of March 14-18, so the first in-person meeting since 2020 will be on Tuesday, March 22.
The commission moved away from in-person meetings in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. After vaccines were rolled out in 2021, the city considered returning to the commission room, but delayed as new variants emerged and caused cases to rise again.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 cases have plummeted in Gallatin County. Last Friday, the Gallatin City-County Health Department reported there were 205 active cases county-wide, compared to 302 the week before and 628 two weeks prior.
In January, during the peak of the omicron wave, Gallatin County had nearly 3,000 active cases at one time.
“Things were looking better community-wide, the transmission rate was going down, and so we just thought it would be time to go back in person,” Andrus said.
The virtual attendance options that have been offered the past two years will stick around, Andrus said, and people will be able to give public comments both in person and virtually.
The commission looks different than when it was last meeting in person. Since the pandemic began, there has been a commission election and a mayor and one commissioner has resigned.
Both commissioners Jennifer Madgic and Christopher Coburn joined the body after the pandemic began.
“I think everybody’s looking forward to it,” Andrus said. “We’re looking forward to being in person again and seeing the public again, and seeing each other.”
