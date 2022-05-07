Bozeman city commissioners are scheduled to resume discussion next week on policies to annex the dozens of pockets of county land that are wholly surrounded by the city.
What to do about the 30-odd county “islands,” or parcels of land that are entirely surrounded by Bozeman, has been a commission issue for years. The city’s policy has been to rely on landowner-initiated annexations, which are often sought out by people looking to get hooked up to the city water or sewer systems.
Commissioners began considering how to pursue city-initiated annexations in 2019. Delays due to COVID-19 pushed discussions back to this past fall, when commissioners affirmed they wanted city staff to develop policies to guide annexations during a work session.
The issue is one of fairness to the city — residents in county islands use much of the same infrastructure their neighbors do without paying city taxes — and of health concerns, as aging well and septic systems in county islands could pose environmental hazards.
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting includes an “extension of services plan,” which is a framework through which the city can enact annexations of county islands.
Though having an extension of services plan on the books is a next step in the annexation process, city attorney Greg Sullivan stressed that the city is still a bit away from actual annexations.
No specific parcels are planned to be discussed for annexation on Tuesday, Sullivan said.
“This is a long-term project for the city,” Sullivan said. “This isn’t anything that is immediately pending, it’s certainly a longer term plan and project for the city.”
If the commission approves the extension of services plan, Sullivan said the next steps would be for city staff to analyze infrastructure and facilities in county islands and prioritize areas for annexation.
While the extension of services plan would apply generally to any future annexations of county islands, Sullivan said the city would be required to develop a plan addressing the specifics of a particular area when proposing annexation.
Included in the proposed extension of services plan is a policy that the city has to first engage with residents before starting an annexation process.
