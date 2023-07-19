Bozeman city commissioners voted Tuesday to not move forward with putting a project to build a $102 million community center up to the voters this fall.
The huge project — which would have required a $99 million bond to build the facility and an operating levy to raise the roughly $6.4 million yearly to operate it — was proposed to include a pool and other aquatics facilities, a library branch and a recreation center including gym space and fitness equipment.
The project was ambitious, but the city has long planned to build a facility on the west side, and said during the build-up to Tuesday’s vote that Bozeman’s current facilities have become overstressed as the city’s population has grown and that co-locating all three facilities in one project would save money.
The city and Bozeman Schools had signed a memorandum of understanding to sell land next to Meadowlark Elementary School for the project, and the Bozeman Public Library Foundation had agreed to pony up $3 million to bring the $102 million price tag down.
While discussing on Tuesday whether to put the bond and operating levy on the Nov. 7 local elections ballot, city commissioners agreed: The city has needed a library branch, an additional pool and more recreation offerings for a long time.
But, several commissioners said, the recent property value appraisals sent out by the state Department of Revenue that show huge increases in values for many property owners has lit so many people’s hair on fire that the two questions would have a difficult time passing.
The recent biannual reappraisals sent out by the state have resulted in a median increase to residential property values of 59% in Gallatin County. The notices sent out to property owners also included what the estimated tax bill would be based on their new appraised values.
The problem, commissioners said Tuesday night, is that that estimate included on notices was based on the mills from last year, meaning they were off base. State law limits how much local governments can raise their revenues through property taxes, so large increases in property value assessments are not equated with similarly large increases in local property taxes.
The project would have cost the median homeowner $465 a year — $213 for the operating levy and $252 a year for construction bond.
Commissioners said they support the project in general and have heard for years from residents that additional pool and library space in particular were desperately needed.
Commissioners have also said in the past that they’d support a high-cost project. During a discussion about the project earlier this year they directed staff to put together final concept designs and design a ballot question around a $98.8 million option.
“We’ll let the voters decide …that was my mindset going into this past month,” Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said Tuesday. “And then all of a sudden the state threw a smoke bomb in the room, closed the door and took off, and I think it created so much confusion.”
Commissioners ended up voting 4-0 against the resolution, which would have put the two questions on the ballot for November’s elections. Several said they want to explore putting it on the ballot at a future election.
City Attorney Greg Sullivan said he would have to double check when the questions could be put on the ballot in compliance with state law.
Several commissioners also said they want to explore the possibility of working with the school district to lower the land cost and see if they can get more philanthropic support lined up to lessen the burden on taxpayers before trying the project again.
“It’s a great project and I think and I hope that we are able to bring this project to fruition in the future,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.