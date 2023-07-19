Bozeman City Commission
Buy Now

Commissioners during a Bozeman City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Bozeman city commissioners voted Tuesday to not move forward with putting a project to build a $102 million community center up to the voters this fall.

The huge project — which would have required a $99 million bond to build the facility and an operating levy to raise the roughly $6.4 million yearly to operate it — was proposed to include a pool and other aquatics facilities, a library branch and a recreation center including gym space and fitness equipment.

The project was ambitious, but the city has long planned to build a facility on the west side, and said during the build-up to Tuesday’s vote that Bozeman’s current facilities have become overstressed as the city’s population has grown and that co-locating all three facilities in one project would save money.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

