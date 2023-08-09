Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A proposed ordinance that would restrict where people can live in cars and RVs on Bozeman streets and require them to move every five days did not get a public hearing after commissioners voted to delay the agenda item during Tuesday’s meeting.

The move to continue the vote came after four hours of discussion about short-term rentals, another contentious issue in the city’s housing crisis. The draft ordinance would also prohibit people living on city rights of way from staying adjacent to or across the street from a residence, park, school or daycare, or within 100 feet of a business entrance.

The city does not have a set date for when the item may come back on the agenda as of Wednesday morning, though City Commissioner Christopher Coburn said during Tuesday’s meeting that he wants the proposed ordinance to be heard first by the Economic Vitality citizen’s advisory board.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.