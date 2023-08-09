A proposed ordinance that would restrict where people can live in cars and RVs on Bozeman streets and require them to move every five days did not get a public hearing after commissioners voted to delay the agenda item during Tuesday’s meeting.
The move to continue the vote came after four hours of discussion about short-term rentals, another contentious issue in the city’s housing crisis. The draft ordinance would also prohibit people living on city rights of way from staying adjacent to or across the street from a residence, park, school or daycare, or within 100 feet of a business entrance.
The city does not have a set date for when the item may come back on the agenda as of Wednesday morning, though City Commissioner Christopher Coburn said during Tuesday’s meeting that he wants the proposed ordinance to be heard first by the Economic Vitality citizen’s advisory board.
“It feels weird to me to have an Economic Vitality Board that’s responsible for community housing, that’s responsible for diversity, equity and inclusion, and have them not look at an ordinance that would effectively criminalize homelessness,” Coburn said. “It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Mayor Cyndy Andrus said they would consider that request. Commissioner Jennifer Madgic suggested they schedule a special meeting if the city can’t find room in their upcoming agendas for the ordinance.
Dozens of people had already submitted written public comments to the city about the proposed ordinance in advance of Tuesday’s meeting.
In addition to limiting where people can stay on public streets and requiring them to move every five days, the draft ordinance also includes language requiring that “camp facilities and their immediate area must be maintained in a clean and orderly manner.” It also includes measures requiring generators be less than 60 decibels and that waste or debris must be in a container and personal items have to be stored inside when not in use.
The draft includes language stating that violations of the ordinance can result in a $100 fine, with each day a violation is in place resulting in a new offense.
Brian Guyer, the housing director for the Human Resources Development Council, said Wednesday morning that he supports some parts of the ordinance.
Noting that “arresting your way out of homelessness” doesn’t work, Guyer said he thinks parts of the ordinance would give the city the ability to enforce some regulations.
“Homelessness is not always pretty, and I think it’s a fact that we do have campers where there’s trash accumulating, there are hygiene issues, campers that are parked in unsafe places on public thoroughfares,” Guyer said. “The city needs a tool to be able to enforce those regulations.”
Guyer said he doesn’t’ support the five-day limit on people parking in one space.
The waiting list for their most successful housing voucher program is a year, Guyer said, meaning if someone were living in their camper in the meantime, they would have to move over 70 times while waiting for stable housing.
Guyer said the shortest time limit he would be comfortable with is 14 days, and suggested the city consider only requiring people to move if they are not in compliance with other parts of the ordinance. He also noted that some of the trailers and vehicles people are staying in may not be easily movable.
“The specter of moving every five days looms large, it uses limited resources that these individuals have,” Guyer said. “Moving costs money, it uses gas, it costs them time and it takes their attention away from finding a more suitable accommodation.”
