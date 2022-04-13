Bozeman commissioners this week approved a revised annexation agreement for a controversial development in northeast Bozeman.
The revised document approving the annexation of 25 acres for the Canyon Gate development comes after residents brought up concerns with discrepancies between the original text of the agreement and amendments commissioners added regarding building height limitations.
The Canyon Gate development is at the northeastern corner of Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road. It was the subject of intense pushback from nearby residents as the project wound its way through the city’s annexation and zoning process.
The zoning districts proposed for the development are five acres of R-5, residential mixed use high density zoning, 1.62 acres of REMU, residential emphasis mixed use zoning and about 10 acres each of R-3, medium density residential zoning and B-2M, community commercial mixed use zoning.
Residents largely took issue with the proposed density of the zoning districts.
Developer Andy Holloran had proposed adding a height restriction in one of the proposed zoning districts to 50 feet or four stories, whichever is greater.
At the Jan. 11 meeting, Commissioner Jennifer Madgic added an amendment to limit the height in two of the other proposed zoning districts to 50 feet, which would limit the height throughout the entire parcel to 50 feet.
The amendment was unanimously approved, but the specific language did not appear in the original annexation agreement that commissioners voted on a few weeks after the original meeting as routine procedure.
Instead, the original agreement stated the landowner will “limit the maximum height of structures located within the R-5 zoning district and the B-2M zoning district to a maximum of 50 feet or four stories, whichever is greater.”
The annexation agreement was revised to apply the building height limitations to the project.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said Tuesday that the city used that language to match similar actions the commission has taken in the past.
Madgic said that language reflects her intent when she proposed the amendment during the January meeting.
“The applicant offered (the height restriction) up in the R-5 zoning district, so it was my rationale that if that’s good for the R-5 zoning district in helping protect the views and scales of the neighborhood, that it makes sense to apply that uniformly throughout the B-2M and REMU,” Magic said.
Other conditions approved to the annexation agreement include a 100-foot buffer along Boylan Road, in which development would be limited to residential units with a height limit similar to that in the R-3, medium-density residential zoning, and a limit within the 10 acres of B-2M, community-commercial mixed use zoning, that no building will have a footprint of greater than 25,000 square feet.
Holloran also proposed to build 60 units of income-restricted workforce housing. Holloran said after the meeting Tuesday that the clarification is helpful.
“This was a big step in making sure we can go full steam ahead,” Holloran said.