Bozeman city commissioners approved their budget for this fiscal year on Tuesday with plans to spend big on a west side recreation center and increase funding for community housing projects.

The $317.9 million budget includes a 4.2% decrease in pure property taxes for the median homeowner in Bozeman, but coupled with increases in other charges, like water and sewer service or street assessments, the median homeowner will see a 2.8% increase in their city property tax bill — roughly $72 over the year.

The budget includes $154.4 million in capital spending, $102 million of which is set aside for the Bozeman Community Center, a combo aquatics, recreation and library facility proposed for near Meadowlark Elementary. The city plans to ask voters to fund $99 million of that cost and a separate operating levy during this fall's elections.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

