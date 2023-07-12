Bozeman city commissioners approved their budget for this fiscal year on Tuesday with plans to spend big on a west side recreation center and increase funding for community housing projects.
The $317.9 million budget includes a 4.2% decrease in pure property taxes for the median homeowner in Bozeman, but coupled with increases in other charges, like water and sewer service or street assessments, the median homeowner will see a 2.8% increase in their city property tax bill — roughly $72 over the year.
The budget includes $154.4 million in capital spending, $102 million of which is set aside for the Bozeman Community Center, a combo aquatics, recreation and library facility proposed for near Meadowlark Elementary. The city plans to ask voters to fund $99 million of that cost and a separate operating levy during this fall's elections.
The budget accounts for a 9% increase in health care costs and other inflationary pressures, and adds in four new police officers and a new lieutenant as well as three additional firefighters.
The budget also sets aside eight mills in the general fund for the community housing program, and transfers an additional $1 million to the fund making the total allocation $2.4 million.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he thinks the state legislature didn’t do enough to move the needle on affordable housing during this year’s session.
“It comes to us as a city to … do the things that the state did not do, which is to help fund affordable housing,” Cunningham said. “The fact that we’re able to allocate $2.4 million to generate, to help subsidize, to catalyze — in conjunction with other things happening in our community — the production of affordable housing is I think a testament to how seriously we take this issue.
Commissioners on Tuesday proposed a series of amendments, including adding in $50,000 to study the feasibility of a loop trail system to circle Bozeman.
Cunningham, who introduced the amendment about the loop trail, said it is a “generational project.”
Commissioners also approved an amendment to up the allocation to the mobile crisis response system $50,000 to bring the total funding to $200,000.
The mobile crisis response program is a partnership including the city and county which sends mental health professionals to emergency calls when someone is in a mental health crisis. Commissioner Christopher Coburn, who introduced the amendment to raise its allocation by $50,000, said he did so to help the program bridge a funding gap.
Other amendments include allocating $8,000 to study the economic impact of arts and culture, an additional $15,000 to support Branch out Bozeman, an effort to grow the city’s urban forest, $50,000 to the Historic Preservation budget and allocating $10,000 to support advisory board training and operations.
The commissioners also approved a slew of amendments to adjust allocations to community nonprofit organizations. Over two dozen organizations submitted grant requests that totaled to $2.4 million, and city staff suggested the city commission approve $1.5 million of those grants.
“My thought around these grant apps is that we are really trying to fill gaps in the community and where we have a lot of gaps is in the social service arena with mental health, unhoused, wrap-around services, those kinds of things,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
Commissioners approved amendments to give funding to four organizations the city staff hadn’t recommended be funded, including $10,000 to the Montana Conservation Corps for trail repairs on Kirk Hill and lowered the suggested funding for several other organizations to balance the sheet.
The allocations included a $200,000 grant to Family Promise of Gallatin Valley, which supports families struggling with homelessness. Executive Director Christel Chvilicek said during the meeting that they applied to help close the gap on purchasing a chunk of land in south Bozeman to build a new campus.
“We expect to provide a roof over the heads of 100 families in just one year on this property,” Chvilicek said.
The organization had requested $400,000 through their grant application, but city commissioners hinted to City Manager Jeff Mihelich during the meeting that they would support allocating $200,000 from the community housing fund in the general budget to fulfill the funding request.
