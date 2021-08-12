Bozeman commission approves board consolidation plan By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 12, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City commissioners this week approved a plan to drastically reduce the number of citizen advisory boards in Bozeman’s government.The plan creates five superboards from 40 advisory boards, leaving an additional 10 intact. The five superboards consolidating the work of the 40 boards are the transportation, sustainability, urban parks and forestry, economic vitality and community development boards.The new boards will meet for the first time in December. Commissioners approved the plan unanimously after adding in a slew of amendments to touch up language and add a focus on sustainability and following the city’s climate action plan to the boards’ duties, among other changes.“Especially with these amendments we have a really good shot about having these boards have a clear understanding of what their scope is, and I think we are in many ways allowing for creativity with some structure,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said.The change also includes adjustments to how the boards operate and how they communicate with the commission. The boards will now have term limits and will be required to develop work plans with two-year timelines that will be coordinated with the commission’s priorities.Under the changes, board members would have to follow what City Manager Jeff Mihelich called the “one body, one voice” policy.The intent of the policy is to have board decisions speak for themselves rather than having advisory board members comment individually about board matters to the commission. “What it is is when an advisory board members comes forward and tries to interpret the advice of the board, tries to wax on what they felt happened in the meeting … I think that’s actually inappropriate that means they are putting their individual comments in front of the whole board,” Mihelich said.Mihelich clarified that advisory board members would still be able to comment about non-board related topics during their meetings.Commissioners approved a separate resolution laying out the expected norms and behaviors for board members and how board members would be recruited and selected for positions, with amendments adding in training on diversity and inclusion for board members and removing a section that stated commissioners should relay the commission’s position to the boards.Coburn also proposed an amendment to adjust language about board member recruitment stating the city should focus on diversity, equity and inclusion when doing so. The amendment states the goal should be to “achieve membership that reflects at the least the demographics of our community.”While the amendment falls short of putting in specific metrics, Coburn said he feels it puts the city in the right direction.The city could revisit how the boards are operating in two years to make any needed changes and have the option to make adjustments for any emergency issues, Mihelich said.Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said the new boards will succeed based on two things: the work plan and member recruitment.“There’s no doubt that this is going to be a substantial change in the advisory board system, but it’s a change that the commission requested,” Cunningham said. “The system was not working as well as it could have ... we had engaged, active, interested people who wanted to make a difference in their city and make contributions and the system was set up that led to sometimes a lot of frustration.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 