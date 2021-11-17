Bozeman commission approves advisory board appointees By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Nov 17, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The group of people making recommendations to the city commission on decisions like parks spending, site plan reviews and more in Bozeman is about to look different.The city's new consolidated citizen advisory boards will start meeting next month. There are five consolidated boards that will encompass the work of the roughly 40 advisory boards that the city previously used, though a handful of the existing boards will remain intact.On Tuesday, city commissioners approved the appointments of three dozen people to serve on the new boards, which will tackle sustainability, urban parks and forestry, economic vitality, community development and transportation. City commissioners said throughout the board consolidation process that they would work to make sure the board members are more diverse.Though no numbers were presented Tuesday showing whether they were successful in that endeavor, city commissioners said they were excited about the new perspectives the appointees will bring to their boards.Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said the commission took into account “lived” experiences, in addition to educational or professional backgrounds.“I think we recognized and valued experience, not just in terms of expertise, and recognized that life experience is an experience that's vital on these boards,” Cunningham said during the meeting. “If you are struggling with our housing environment, you are a qualified person, you can participate in these boards because you are being affected everyday by them.”The city does have plans to track board diversity: City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the city sent a survey to existing board members to gauge their demographics, and plans to do the same for the new appointees. The new boards are scheduled to start meeting in December, as the existing boards wrap up their work through the end of this month. Mihelich said there will be onboarding through December, including training for chairs and vice chairs in how to run an effective meeting.The boards will start developing work plans to align with the City Commission’s two-year priorities list.For the Urban Parks and Forestry board, which will take on the work of the tree and cemetery boards and the parks aspect of Recreation and Parks Advisory Board, the appointees are Alice Stanley, Anna Wearn, Thomas Cuezze, Angie Kociolek, Dan Fenn, Sally Rohrer and Donald Ulrich.The appointees for the Sustainability Board, which will include work on climate, beautification and the recreation aspect of the existing Recreation and Parks Advisory Board, are Emma Bode, Rebecca Kurnick, Kristin Blackler, Benjamin Finegan, Isabel Shaida, Lumay Murphy and Matt Thompson.For the Economic Vitality board, which will tackle diversity, equity and inclusion, economic development and community housing, Joey Morrison, Sara Savage, Suzanne White, Craig Ogilvie, Katy Osterloth, Danielle Rogers and John Carey were appointed.The Community Development Board will take on the work of the planning, zoning, design review and impact fees boards. That board is the only one to have nine members, and Jerry Pape will remain the county appointee to the board. The commissioner to sit on the board is still to be determined. The other seven appointees are Allison Bryan, Brady Ernst, John Backes, Padden Guy Murphy, Stephan Egnatz, Nicole Olmstead and Henry Happel.For the Transportation Board, which will address parking and the work of the existing Pedestrian Traffic Safety Committee and the Bozeman Area Bicycle Advisory Board, the appointees are Bryce Gordon, Christine Roberts, Shannon Mahoney, Deejay Newell, Courtney Oyler, Kelly Pohl and Paul Reichert. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 