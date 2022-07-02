City commissioners approved the annexation of an odd-shaped plot of land in west Bozeman this week and zoned it for commercial mixed use.
The 8.5 acre parcel is on the east side of Davis Lane near its intersection between Baxter Lane and Cattail Street is square shaped on the bottom, but extends into a triangular sliver on its northeast corner. Developers proposed zoning it B-2M, community business district-mixed.
The area has long been intended for commercial use, Bozeman Senior Planner Tom Rogers said at a city commission meeting this week. B-2M zoning is focused primarily on commercial uses to serve “both the immediate area and the broader trade area,” according to city codes, but allows multi-unit residential development as a secondary use.
The land was zoned for agricultural-suburban use under Gallatin County zoning, and is part of a larger area of unannexed land that is entirely surrounded by city borders.
Rogers said a few other parcels of land are in the process of applying for annexation into the city and zoning for development.
“There’s quite a dynamic area that will be rapidly transforming over the next few years even though it’s been somewhat stable for the past 10,” Rogers said.
City commissioners unanimously approved both the zoning and annexation. Before voting, several asked questions about the sliver of land extending from the northeast corner.
“I do have some concerns about that little funny piece of triangle and only because of the issues that I can think of that have come up when we’ve had weird pieces of land like that,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
A representative for the developer said during Tuesday’s meeting that they haven’t spent much time site planning yet because they were waiting for the zoning to be approved, but said they don’t anticipate developing the “triangle.”
Several commissioners said they think B-2M and its associated commercial uses will be good for the area.
“It really is kind of yelling, screaming for commercial components and mixed use components,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said.
