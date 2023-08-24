City commissioners approved mill levies for this fiscal year this week, accounting for a more than 50% increase in taxable values.
The mill levies approved by commissioners during their Tuesday meeting keep the city revenue in line with the budget they approved in July, which includes a 4.2% decrease in property taxes for the median homeowner, but increases in other charges like street assessments and water service, resulting in an overall increase in 2.8%, or about $72 over the year.
Though taxable values in the city increased by 56.5%, state law limits how much local governments can increase their budgets to one-half the rate of inflation over the last three years.
“A 55% increase in assessed value does not equal a 55% increase in city revenues,” city finance director Melissa Hodnett said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The state’s certified taxable values also showed an increase of $13.5 million in new construction.
While the city estimated that after the reassessed taxable values were released a mill would be worth $190,436, the actual mill value with the new values is $247,106. To comply with state law, commissioners approved levying 151.25 mills — down from the 196 that were estimated in the adopted budget and about 12 less than they are permitted to levy.
“When property owners see their assessed value increase by 30% for example, most likely their neighbors are also increasing by 30% — every similar sized house is increasing by 30% — which essentially just means the base is staying the same from our perspective,” Hodnett said.
The city’s budget includes allocating 5.89 mills for community housing and transferring an additional $1 million to the community housing fund, which brings the fund’s total to $2.4 million, and also accounts for an increase in health care costs. It also includes four new police officers, a new lieutenant and three additional firefighters.
The property value increases took many by surprise when the state started sending them out earlier this summer. Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham acknowledged during the meeting that property taxes can be a burden on homeowners and renters.
“The increase, notices of tax appraisals was a heart wrenching moment for everyone who opened that envelope,” Cunningham said. “I think that those folks can get some consolation from the fact that the property tax proposal portion of this budget has actually gone down by 4.2% for the average lot and recognizing that we are a growing city with growing needs.”
