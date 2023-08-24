Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

City commissioners approved mill levies for this fiscal year this week, accounting for a more than 50% increase in taxable values.

The mill levies approved by commissioners during their Tuesday meeting keep the city revenue in line with the budget they approved in July, which includes a 4.2% decrease in property taxes for the median homeowner, but increases in other charges like street assessments and water service, resulting in an overall increase in 2.8%, or about $72 over the year.

Though taxable values in the city increased by 56.5%, state law limits how much local governments can increase their budgets to one-half the rate of inflation over the last three years.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

