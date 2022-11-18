city hall
The sign at the front of Bozeman City Hall is garnished with a small amount of snow in this 2021 file photo. 

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Though the completion of Bozeman’s code update is still at least a year out, the city and its consultants are trying to get feedback on potential changes.

The code update project began this summer and is still in the early stages. Consultants from Code Studio have presented to the city commission on specific areas of the code and held public meetings for residents.

“Some of it is working on seeing if we can just explain things differently more clearly to folks … and looking at implementing the growth policy, community housing action plan, climate action plan, all those kinds of policy documents that are already adopted,” said Chris Saunders, the community development manager for the city.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

