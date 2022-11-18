Though the completion of Bozeman’s code update is still at least a year out, the city and its consultants are trying to get feedback on potential changes.
The code update project began this summer and is still in the early stages. Consultants from Code Studio have presented to the city commission on specific areas of the code and held public meetings for residents.
“Some of it is working on seeing if we can just explain things differently more clearly to folks … and looking at implementing the growth policy, community housing action plan, climate action plan, all those kinds of policy documents that are already adopted,” said Chris Saunders, the community development manager for the city.
There is a public meeting scheduled for Dec. 1 about the code update. So far, the city commission has held three work session discussions about the project. The next session is scheduled for after the new year.
During a work session this week, representatives from Code Studio discussed sustainability aspects of the code, including things like electric vehicle charging infrastructure and urban agriculture.
The Code Studio representative asked commissioners for input on what level of intensity for allowing for or requiring vehicle charging infrastructure they wanted to put in the code and asked for similar feedback regarding urban agriculture infrastructure — like allowing for greenhouses on top of buildings.
During a discussion about zoning in October, commissioners were asked similar questions about whether they would support consolidating zoning districts — which several commissioners said they would support.
Part of the work includes preparing the code for the future. In the conversation about sustainability, the Code Studio representative said there were about 450 registered electric vehicles in Gallatin County.
If that number grows, the demand for electric vehicle charging would also increase. Saunders said they try to keep future trends in mind when looking at the code, including for things like local urban agriculture which could become a much bigger part of Bozeman’s food chain in the future.
He brought up an example of a building downtown that redeveloped into mixed uses, with retail on the ground-floor and office and residential space on the upper floors. It took years after the city updated its codes to allow for that sort of development for a development proposal to come through.
“We’re trying to figure out how to open those pathways for people to move smoothly through the code at the same time making sure that we’re watching carefully for the issues where there might be spillover onto other people and try to limit those impacts,” Saunders said.
Saunders said nothing has been drafted yet, so the city and the consultants are just taking in information.
“Anytime we do code work it’s not infrequent that we get competing recommendations and suggestions from the public so there’s always some decision making that has to happen,” Saunders said. “It is challenging to try to balance all of the concerns that people have as well as the legal requirements that the city has to follow.”
