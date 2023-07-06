Let the news come to you

An effort to identify “sensitive lands” in the Gallatin Valley and develop ways to protect them is continuing with opportunities for input this summer.

The city of Bozeman and over a dozen partner agencies, including Gallatin County, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks started work on the Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan last year with the goal of identifying places like wetlands, wildlife corridors and important agricultural land that are sensitive to development.

Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said the plan will involve a map identifying sensitive land and recommendations on how to protect those areas.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com