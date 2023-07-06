An effort to identify “sensitive lands” in the Gallatin Valley and develop ways to protect them is continuing with opportunities for input this summer.
The city of Bozeman and over a dozen partner agencies, including Gallatin County, and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks started work on the Gallatin Valley Sensitive Lands Protection Plan last year with the goal of identifying places like wetlands, wildlife corridors and important agricultural land that are sensitive to development.
Jon Henderson, the city’s strategic services director, said the plan will involve a map identifying sensitive land and recommendations on how to protect those areas.
Henderson said the city plans to share a preliminary draft of a map and some of those recommendations at a meeting on July 20 at the Willson School Library in Bozeman, 404 West Main St. at 5:30 p.m.
“We want to make sure we’re using data, using comments we’ve gotten to inform and shape this plan so it represents the values of what people are most interested in protecting here locally,” Henderson said.
The group has spent time over the last several months gathering other public input, including from one-on-one interviews, surveys and another open house in January. Henderson said the public input so far has shaped the four themes they are basing the plan on: wildlife and biodiversity, connectivity, agricultural heritage, and water quality and quantity.
Henderson said the water quality and quantity theme flows through the other three, and that there is a lot of overlap between the different focus areas.
“There’s a lot of different interests in the ecology of a large landscape that we live in, but far and away the most interest that we’ve received has been to do with both water and wildlife,” Henderson said. “(We’re) wanting to root the values of this community in the plan itself, and we’re well on our way now to having a better understanding on what the community is most interested in protecting.”
The group has also been compiling data to inform the plan, though Henderson said they’ve had challenges with a lack of accurate and detailed wetland map information.
The preliminary recommendations, or “toolkit,” they’re working on consists of over 50 suggestions, Henderson said, including incentives and potential regulations. The plan “does not result in any immediate changes or new regulations,” according to the project website.
Henderson said in addition to the open house on July 20, they are planning to present in front of the city commission in early August, and other boards, including the city’s sustainability advisory board.
The group is planning to have a draft plan available by October, with final adoption by the city commission slated for December.
