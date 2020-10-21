Bozeman’s draft climate goals call for a substantial decrease in the city’s carbon emissions over the coming decades. But it’s a venture the city can’t take alone, with much of it depending on NorthWestern Energy.
Bozeman’s draft climate plan goals are ambitious: a 26% reduction in emissions from a 2008 baseline by 2025, 100% net clean electricity by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2050. There are actions the plan recommends the city take, like encouraging better energy efficiency in new and existing buildings, and decreasing vehicle emissions.
But a significant part of the city’s ability to meet their goals will involve cooperation from NorthWestern Energy.
“When you look at the whole of the plan there’s really few actions in the climate plan that can be implemented unilaterally,” said Natalie Meyer, Bozeman’s sustainability program manager. “We are relying on (NorthWestern Energy’s) goodwill and we’re relying on the good will of a lot of agencies, and that’s how good work gets done.”
The plan recommends working with NorthWestern Energy on the proposed subscriber-based green tariff program, which would allow customers, from individual homeowners to ski resorts to cities, to pay more to swap a portion or all of their energy usage to non-carbon producing sources. The tariff program, which still has to be approved by the Public Service Commission, is a key part of the city’s ability to reach the draft plan’s short-term goals.
The tariff program would result in new renewable energy sources being added to NorthWestern’s portfolio, said John Bushnell, sustainability manager at NorthWestern Energy.
Beyond recommendations to increase their clean energy portfolio, Meyer said the plan also recommends working with NorthWestern on energy efficiency initiatives, data, street lighting, energy audits and financing utility upgrades, among other things.
Still the plan does recommend the city push NorthWestern to meet — and surpass — the utility’s announced goals.
Several environmental groups are concerned that the city’s draft plan expects too much from NorthWestern Energy, a utility that they see as moving in the wrong direction when it comes to renewable energy. Jeff Fox, Montana Policy Manager for Renewable Northwest, said he believes there are reasons to question the meaningfulness of NorthWestern’s commitment to Bozeman’s plan.
“I think the reality is unless things change in a significant way at the utility, these goals will never come any closer as a result of this plan,” Fox said.
Though the company has a goal of a 90% reduction in their carbon intensity by 2045 based on 2010 levels, they are also trying to expand their operations at Colstrip Power Plant, which is powered by coal, and, according to Andrew Valainis with the Montana Renewable Energy Association, has often been on the “adversarial side of renewable energy development.”
Anne Hedges, deputy director of the Montana Environmental Information Center, said though she thinks the plan overall includes good measures, she thinks it is “unrealistic when it comes to reliance on NorthWestern Energy to achieve the goals.”
Hedges also questioned NorthWestern Energy’s use of the term carbon intensity, saying she believes it is not an “honest measure” of carbon emissions reductions.
“The pieces where they are really expecting to get their biggest reductions in emissions are severely flawed, I don’t know how else to say it,” Hedges said. “I’m looking at the meat of how do we get from here to where Bozeman wants to be, and this plan doesn’t get us there.”
Bushnell said NorthWestern Energy is tasked with dealing with a large energy capacity deficit compounded by a decrease in regional energy surpluses. The utility also has to address how to deal with peak loads in the winter, when Bushnell said NorthWestern Energy’s views renewable sources as less reliable than thermal sources.
There is natural friction between the utility’s mandate to provide “least-cost” energy to their customers, Bushnell said, and their desire to meet the demands of cities like Bozeman who want cleaner energy.
“The environmental groups, they have genuine concerns, but NorthWestern Energy is working to partner with cities like Missoula and Bozeman to help them meet their individual goals, but at the same time providing a portfolio to the remainder of our customers that remains consistent with that least-cost mandate we have, so there is friction there,” Bushnell said. “If there was no friction we could just do it for the entire portfolio.”
Since NorthWestern Energy is the utility company, the city of Bozeman can hardly avoid working with the company on its climate goals. Though there is some inherent tension in the work, Meyer said taking an adversarial position towards NorthWestern would not be productive.
The city has been “candid” with NorthWestern that they think the utility’s plan to increase their operations at Colstrip Power Plant is a step in the wrong direction, Meyer said, but they don’t see that as “the end of the story.” Bozeman’s climate plan recommends initiatives that only result in additional clean energy, Meyer said.
“We know there’s still a lot of room to make progress, and to make real meaningful substantive progress on our carbon goals despite that,” Meyer said.
For their part, Bushnell said NorthWestern will work to meet customers’ demands for greener energy. Bushnell said he didn’t see anything in Bozeman’s draft plan that would be impossible for NorthWestern.
The utility is already working with other cities on similar plans, including Missoula city and county recently passed an agreement with NorthWestern cementing their commitment to work together to achieve their clean energy goals.
Though the agreement lays out principles to guide the work, next steps and timeline, it doesn’t get into the details, said Diana Maneta, the sustainability program manager for Missoula County. The two entities are working on an plan that will lay out how they will reach their goals.
Bozeman’s draft plan includes a recommendation that the city explore a similar MOU with the utility, something Hedges said could be “a step in the right direction.”
Maneta said they recognize that NorthWestern’s plans don’t align with Missoula’s goal of 100% clean electricity for the urban area by 2030. Their hope is to help speed up NorthWestern’s shift towards cleaner energy, Maneta said.
“Some folks have expressed frustration for the city and county to be working with NorthWestern at all given that misalignment in goals,” Maneta said. “My feeling is that given the climate emergency we’re facing, we have to seize every opportunity we have to make progress toward clean electricity and away from fossil fuels.”
Maneta said she believes it would take changes in state laws or regulations to get NorthWestern to 100% clean electricity. Joining together with Bozeman and other municipalities who have similar goals can help, Maneta said.
“I think that the more communities are aligned in this and the more NorthWestern hears from its customers that this is what they want, the better,” Maneta said. “I feel like this needs to be both bottom up and top down. Ultimately there’s a lot we can accomplish on the local level but we do we support from the state, too.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.