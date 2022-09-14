Billings Clinic’s Bozeman campus in the far northwest corner of the city officially opened to patients on Tuesday, but the hospital system is just at the beginning of a 20-year build out.
The campus is 58 acres near Interstate 90 in Bozeman at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue. Billings Clinic opened a 140,000-square foot clinic on Tuesday, and a surgery center and urgent care facility are expected to open in October.
In the future, Billings Clinic’s plans include potential for workforce housing, a parking garage, and additional medical buildings.
City commissioners on Tuesday gave them the go-ahead on their general development plans by approving a “planned unit development,” or PUD for the campus. The city approved a master site plan for the campus in 2020.
The city replaced the PUD process with a revamped version earlier this summer, but Billings Clinic’s plans were already submitted so were evaluated under the old guidelines.
A PUD essentially allows Billings Clinic to establish deviations from various city codes that will apply to future site plans for the campus.
Billings Clinic’s PUD includes deviations from building height standards, allowing for a broader range of housing than would normally be allowed for its zoning, and increased flexibility with parking requirements.
They requested 12 relaxations in total, with others including being allowed to use black streetlight poles rather than green, and to be able to do their own thing for signage.
Angela Milewski, a representative for Billings Clinic, told commissioners on Tuesday that the PUD will allow the organization to have some certainty moving forward with their future site plans.
“When we do medical facilities in any town in any region, we always bump up — because of medical uses — against certain things that are in typical codes,” Milewski said. “It gives us a chance … to say this is what we know we’re going to hit for our 58 acres and we can talk about them now and how we’re going to approach them, rather than come with each individual phase asking for the same variances.”
Susana Montana, a planner with the city, said during the meeting that they recommended to Billings Clinic to include in their PUD an allowance for any type of residential use anywhere on the campus.
The campus is zoned B-2, community business district. Under the city’s codes, buildings are not permitted to have residential use on the ground floor in B-2 zones, but Billings Clinic’s PUD would allow for that.
City commissioners voted unanimously in support of the PUD.
“I think some of these deviations could be considered extreme in another location,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “But this location is unique. And I agree that the development itself is unique. It’s not every day that we’re seeing a comprehensive new medical clinic on nearly 60 acres of land.”
