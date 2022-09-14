Billings Clinic
Buy Now

The Billings Clinic's Bozeman campus is pictured on Monday, September 12, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Billings Clinic’s Bozeman campus in the far northwest corner of the city officially opened to patients on Tuesday, but the hospital system is just at the beginning of a 20-year build out.

The campus is 58 acres near Interstate 90 in Bozeman at the intersection of East Valley Center Road and North 27th Avenue. Billings Clinic opened a 140,000-square foot clinic on Tuesday, and a surgery center and urgent care facility are expected to open in October.

In the future, Billings Clinic’s plans include potential for workforce housing, a parking garage, and additional medical buildings.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.