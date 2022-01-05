Bozeman city commissioners sworn in Tuesday By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Jan 5, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now The sign at the front of Bozeman City Hall is garnished with a small amount of snow Thursday, December 30, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now Terry Cunningham, current Bozeman deputy mayor and mayoral candidate, is photographed at his home on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now I-Ho Pomeroy, owner of I-Ho’s Korean Grill, is running for reelection to the city commission in the upcoming 2021 election. Rachel Leathe/ Chronicle Jennifer Madgic, Bozeman’s newest city commissioner, poses with Eddy, a 14-year-old Chesapeake Bay retriever, on the front porch of the house where Madgic has lived for 20 years on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Christopher Coburn who was appointed to the vacant seat on the Bozeman City Commission, is running for a four-year term in the 2021 election. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It wasn’t the traditional swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night for the Bozeman city commissioners who retained their seats in the November elections.Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and commissioners I-Ho Pomeroy, Jennifer Madgic and Christopher Coburn were sworn in by City Manager Jeff Mihelich during a brief virtual meeting. Judge Colleen Herrington was sworn in on Monday, Mihelich said.The swearing in ceremony marks the first time in well over a year that all five commission seats are being filled by the people elected to them. The resignation of former Mayor Chris Mehl in September 2020 prompted Mayor Cyndy Andrus to rise from the deputy mayoral seat to the top slot. A few weeks later, the commission voted to appoint Cunningham, then a commissioner, to be deputy mayor, and Madgic was appointed to fill the open commission seat.In March 2021, then-Commissioner Michael Wallner resigned, and Coburn was appointed to his seat in April.Pomeroy, Coburn, Madgic and Cunningham all faced challengers in the November elections but won. Pomeroy and Coburn won four-year seats, while Madgic won a two-year seat.Starting with Cunnigham — who won the mayoral election in November but under Bozeman’s city charter will not become mayor for two years — Mihelich swore the commission members in, asking them to uphold the U.S. and Montana constitutions, the Bozeman city charter and to discharge their duties with fidelity. Andrus congratulated her colleagues.“I’m looking forward to serving with all of you in the coming years,” Andrus said. “We have a lot to do and we have a great group of folks to get it done.”The commission approved a list of nine priorities at its final meeting in 2021.The priority list has a two-year timeline and includes actions like finding a way to fund more social services, overhauling the unified development code, revising the short-term rental ordinance and promoting water conservation.The commission has been meeting virtually due to the pandemic since March 2020.Plans to return to in-person meetings in fall 2021 were scrapped amid the rise of the delta variant, and the commission is remaining virtual for now. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Madgic Politics I-ho Pomeroy Terry Cunningham Jeff Mihelich Christopher Coburn Seat Commissioner Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. Author email Follow Nora Shelly Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. What to read next News Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman 3 hrs ago Regional News DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion 3 hrs ago Environment Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction 3 hrs ago State MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales 4 hrs ago City Bozeman city commissioners sworn in Tuesday 4 hrs ago Montana State University Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth Jan 4, 2022 What to read next News Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman Regional News DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Environment Groups request independent investigation into Hebgen Dam malfunction State MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales City Bozeman city commissioners sworn in Tuesday Montana State University Montana State University head of student wellness reflects on decades of growth Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition. Subscribe More from this section DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion Posted: 4:45 p.m. Bozeman School Board to refine superintendent candidate list Thursday Posted: 4:15 p.m. MT bought more than $1.5M in cannabis on opening weekend of recreational sales Posted: 4 p.m. Capitol riot vigil planned in Bozeman on Thursday Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Kirk, Patricia "Pat" Posted: Jan. 4, 2022 Latest Local Condo owners sue Big Sky Resort's parent company over rental management company 3 hrs ago Warmer weather, snow and continued ice jams predicted through end of week in Bozeman 3 hrs ago DEQ accepting comment on proposed Logan Landfill expansion 3 hrs ago Bozeman School Board to refine superintendent candidate list Thursday 3 hrs ago