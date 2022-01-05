Support Local Journalism


It wasn’t the traditional swearing-in ceremony Tuesday night for the Bozeman city commissioners who retained their seats in the November elections.

Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham and commissioners I-Ho Pomeroy, Jennifer Madgic and Christopher Coburn were sworn in by City Manager Jeff Mihelich during a brief virtual meeting. Judge Colleen Herrington was sworn in on Monday, Mihelich said.

The swearing in ceremony marks the first time in well over a year that all five commission seats are being filled by the people elected to them.

The resignation of former Mayor Chris Mehl in September 2020 prompted Mayor Cyndy Andrus to rise from the deputy mayoral seat to the top slot. A few weeks later, the commission voted to appoint Cunningham, then a commissioner, to be deputy mayor, and Madgic was appointed to fill the open commission seat.

In March 2021, then-Commissioner Michael Wallner resigned, and Coburn was appointed to his seat in April.

Pomeroy, Coburn, Madgic and Cunningham all faced challengers in the November elections but won. Pomeroy and Coburn won four-year seats, while Madgic won a two-year seat.

Starting with Cunnigham — who won the mayoral election in November but under Bozeman’s city charter will not become mayor for two years — Mihelich swore the commission members in, asking them to uphold the U.S. and Montana constitutions, the Bozeman city charter and to discharge their duties with fidelity.

Andrus congratulated her colleagues.

“I’m looking forward to serving with all of you in the coming years,” Andrus said. “We have a lot to do and we have a great group of folks to get it done.”

The commission approved a list of nine priorities at its final meeting in 2021.

The priority list has a two-year timeline and includes actions like finding a way to fund more social services, overhauling the unified development code, revising the short-term rental ordinance and promoting water conservation.

The commission has been meeting virtually due to the pandemic since March 2020.

Plans to return to in-person meetings in fall 2021 were scrapped amid the rise of the delta variant, and the commission is remaining virtual for now.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

