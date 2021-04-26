The four members of the Bozeman City Commission who are up for election in November are all planning on running.
Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy confirmed Monday she is running for reelection. Commissioner Christopher Coburn announced his candidacy in February, and Commissioner Jennifer Madgic and Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham filed for the elections last week.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus is the only commission member not up for reelection.
The November elections have the potential to be confusing, thanks in part to the wonky setup of Bozeman’s mayoral terms and the resignations of two elected city officials in the past year that caused openings on the commission.
The positions up for grabs are two four-year city commissioners seats, one two-year commission seat and the mayoral seat.
Before taking the top office, people elected to be mayor in Bozeman first serve two years as deputy mayor.
Mehl’s resignation and Andrus’ ascension left the deputy mayor’s seat open, which was filled by then-Commissioner Terry Cunningham in October. During the same meeting, Commissioner Jennifer Madgic was appointed to the open spot Mehl left.
The remaining two years on Wallner’s term will be up for election in November.
Cunningham announced Friday he is running for mayor, meaning if he wins he would remain deputy mayor for two years. Madgic has filed to run for the two-year term left open by Wallner’s resignation, and Coburn and Pomeroy are both running for four-year terms.
Filing for the elections began last week and will remain open until late June.
