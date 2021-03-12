Bozeman's youngest city commissioner resigned Friday morning.
Commissioner Michael Wallner said in an email to the city manager he has been thinking about resigning for several months.
"The amount of time, energy and effort required to meet my own high-standards in all the roles in my life require me to make this change. In short, I’m simply spread too thin," Wallner wrote. "While I will miss this important role in public service, my family and my career deserve to be given my best efforts."
Wallner declined to comment further when reached Friday afternoon.
During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Wallner gave no indication that it would be his last as a commissioner. At the end of the meeting, Wallner wished his colleagues a happy spring break — there is no commission meeting next week.
“I hope everybody has a great time, I’m sure most people are not traveling,” Wallner said. “I want to thank staff for all their excellent work tonight and I hope they have a great spring break as well.”
Wallner, 33, was elected in 2019 and took office at the beginning of 2020. He was helping to lead the city's efforts to retool its community engagement processes and is known to take strong stances against annexation policies.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said Friday morning that the commission will miss Wallner's voice.
"The average age of a Bozeman resident is 27 years old, and Michael's not much older than that, so we're going to miss having that perspective on the commission," Cunningham said.
Several city commissioners were taken by surprise by the announcement. They noted Wallner was a good colleague who was always prepared for meetings.
"We haven't always shared the same opinion on issues but I have complete respect and appreciation for his wisdom and the decorum he brought to our meetings," commissioner Jennifer Madgic said.
The city confirmed Friday it is beginning the process to fill Wallner's term, which would have been up for election in 2023. A few commissioners said they anticipate the city will follow a similar process to what was used to fill the seat vacated after former Mayor Chris Mehl resigned last year.
Elections are scheduled this November for other seats on the commission.
Wallner works at TechLink, a U.S. Department of Defense partnership based in Bozeman that helps transfer technology out of federal laboratories into the market. He wrote in his resignation email that he hopes his decision does not affect other residents' perceptions about being an elected official.
"I am concerned that my resignation may send an unintentional message to others in our community who may aspire to public service on the Bozeman City Commission," Wallner wrote. "I strongly encourage my fellow citizens to continue to find ways to serve our community, including as an elected official."
Andrus said it can be hard to anticipate just how much of a time commitment being on the commission will be.
"Public service work does take a lot of time and energy," Andrus said. "There's a lot of work that goes on in addition to those regularly scheduled commission meetings and sometimes ... it's not always easy to know when you might need to do something or attend a meeting or participate in something."
