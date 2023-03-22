Let the news come to you

In a repeat of a vote in the summer of 2021, Bozeman city commissioners voted down a proposed development with six requested relaxations from city standards Tuesday night.

The Shady Glen development was proposed for about 12 acres of land in northeast Bozeman, near homes on the Bridger Creek Golf Course and Glen Lake Rotary Park. The landowner, Tom Murphy, proposed a planned unit development for the site, which is a now-retooled city process allowing developers to receive relaxations from city codes in exchange for public benefits.

The proposal was to split the 11.87 acre plot into 16 residential lots and several open space lots, including a 7.13 acre “wildlife refuge.”


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

