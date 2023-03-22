In a repeat of a vote in the summer of 2021, Bozeman city commissioners voted down a proposed development with six requested relaxations from city standards Tuesday night.
The Shady Glen development was proposed for about 12 acres of land in northeast Bozeman, near homes on the Bridger Creek Golf Course and Glen Lake Rotary Park. The landowner, Tom Murphy, proposed a planned unit development for the site, which is a now-retooled city process allowing developers to receive relaxations from city codes in exchange for public benefits.
The proposal was to split the 11.87 acre plot into 16 residential lots and several open space lots, including a 7.13 acre “wildlife refuge.”
The applicant was similar to one Murphy submitted for the property in 2021, with a few differences, including a proposal to include two affordable housing lots. City Manager Jeff Mihelich cautioned commissioners at the beginning of the meeting to look at the application on face value and to not compare it to the old application.
This time around Murphy proposed a 35-foot minimum setback from wetlands — a relaxation from the city standard of 50 feet — for nine of the lots, which is the minimum Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said should be considered during the 2021 hearing on the proposal.
Mike Hickman, an engineer with Morrison-Maierle who represented the application, noted the site is unique.
“We thought about these relaxations and kept them very minor, and we had justifications for them,” Hickman said. “Infill just needs a little bit more creative solutions.”
Other relaxations the developers requested included allowing townhomes in the R-1 zoning for the two affordable lots; relaxations from street standards, including a narrower street with a cul-de-sac; allowing for the placement of fill material in a floodplain; and having a combined secondary access for emergency vehicles and pedestrians, thereby only having one means of public vehicle access to the site.
Though several commissioners said they could be willing to approve some of the relaxations, they couldn't get on board with all of them, and unanimously voted down the development. They also voted down a proposed preliminary plat for the development, citing the rejected planned unit development.
“What this application does is it meets the needs of the applicant above and beyond — or in a way that seems to be more important — than meeting the needs of the community,” Mayor Cyndy Andrus said.
Murphy declined to comment to the Chronicle after the meeting.
Several commissioners said another sticking point for them was the proposal to have only one road for public vehicle access with a secondary, emergency access road that would be gated but accessible for pedestrians.
The primary access road was proposed to go from Birdie Drive, while the secondary emergency access was proposed to come from Commercial Drive.
Murphy said during the meeting that they tried to ask the city to use eminent domain to gain emergency access to Boylan Road, but were denied.
A few commissioners also brought up concerns that the two lots proposed to be set aside for affordable housing were east of the secondary, emergency access road and at the southern end of the development, and were directly adjacent to M-1, light industrial zoning and properties off of Commercial Drive.
“The argument that any housing that's added to the market is good and beneficial at any cost doesn't necessarily resonate with me,” Cunningham said during the meeting. “We know who wins the bidding wars.”
