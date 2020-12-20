After months of back and forth between city commissioners, concerned residents and city staff, the Bozeman climate plan will be up for a vote on Tuesday.
The plan is ambitious, calling for a 26% reduction in emissions by 2025, 100% net clean electricity by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2050. The draft plan was first presented to city commissioners in late September, and underwent major revisions based on feedback from residents and elected officials.
One of the major points of contention for the public after the draft was released was what some perceived as the plan’s over-reliance on NorthWestern Energy to help the city meet its clean energy goals.
Though some residents and environmental groups voiced concerns that the utility isn’t committed to renewable energy, city manager Jeff Mihelich said at a November meeting that the utility is an unavoidable partner in Bozeman’s climate work.
City staff revised the plan to address NorthWestern Energy’s use of the phrase “carbon intensity” reductions in their climate goals.
Environmentalists take issue with the use of the phrase carbon intensity because it is not as direct as carbon emissions reductions, and many are concerned that it would be possible for a utility’s carbon intensity to decrease while emissions stay steady or increase if their entire energy portfolio expands.
The city removed language in the draft plan stating the city should “support NorthWestern Energy to meet and surpass their 2045 goal to reduce the carbon intensity of their generation by 71%” and replaced it with a measure stating the city should “strongly encourage NorthWestern Energy to meet Bozeman’s goal of 100% net clean electricity by 2030.”
Revisions also included acknowledging NorthWestern Energy’s goals don’t align with the city’s goals.
The final draft also includes a solution to “encourage a philosophical shift for our utility provider to work with partner communities to encourage NorthWestern Energy’s Board of Directors and Shareholders to adopt a corporate philosophy that recognizes an urgent need to shift to renewable energy sources.”
A crucial portion of the plan is developing a green tariff program with NorthWestern Energy, which would allow customers to swap their energy usage to clean sources. The program would add additional renewable energy sources to the utility’s portfolio.
Establishing the program is also key for other municipalities to meet their own clean electricity goals. The green tariff program process is underway with a stakeholder process with NorthWestern Energy and other entities, including Bozeman.
Meyer said they worked to include more than 60 revisions that came directly from public input.
“We feel like we’ve improved or tightened the language and improved a number of components,” Meyer said. “We have a really visionary plan for Bozeman’s climate planning efforts and it’s so far beyond what we have currently and it’s going to enable ... new opportunities for the city.”
Other revisions include adding measures addressing the need for sustainable funding for bike and pedestrian infrastructure and promoting and fortifying a local food system. The draft has also been updated with “specific performance measures” to monitor the utility’s progress on renewable energy generation.
According to a staff memo, an internal committee would be established once the plan is approved to determine next steps and how the plan can be put into operation. The draft also calls for an implementation plan to be developed after the plan’s adoption which will be updated to include progress and any new strategies being used.
The revised plan is available on the city’s website.
