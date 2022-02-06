It’s been over a decade since the state first informed property owners in the Riverside area that they had a problem: Their wastewater system had deficiencies, and needed work.
Next week, the Bozeman City Commission could provide a solution.
Commissioners are scheduled to vote on whether to annex 57.5 acres, including part of the country club and 125 homes in the Riverside Green and Riverside Manor subdivisions.
After the properties are annexed into Bozeman, they could be hooked up to the city wastewater system.
This has been in the works for awhile — the Montana Department of Environmental Quality informed the sewer and water district in 2011 that its wastewater system was deficient and required repairs.
In 2014, the district requested to be hooked up to city wastewater systems, but city commissioners decided the properties would have to be annexed into Bozeman in order to do so.
Discussions didn’t pick up again until 2018, and the next year the city determined a process for how Riverside would be able to be annexed.
A little less than two-thirds of the property owners voted for the annexation petition, according to Gene Gaines, the water and sewer district’s board president.
Gaines noted during a Community Development Board meeting in January that some in the Riverside area are there specifically because it’s not within city limits.
“There are some people in our community that are in the community because it’s in the county and they have tax issues or regulatory issues, but that is a minority,” Gaines said. “I think that after having gone through the length of time we’ve gone through to try to resolve our problems with the state environmental department and get these petitions signed, I think everybody is very comfortable with the situation.”
The Community Development Board last month voted to recommend the proposal to zone the land a mix of R-1, low-density residential, R-2, moderate-density residential and R-4, high-density residential, which falls in line with the existing buildings in the area.
Though the vote was unanimous, board members did raise questions as to why just part of the country club property is being included in the annexation proposal.
Under the current proposal, much of the club’s greens would remain in the county.
“My only hesitation circles back to the questions that I was asking and not annexing the larger piece of the golf course and getting these little fingers of city land potentially going out there,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “So I kind of want to give that some thought.”