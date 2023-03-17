It’s deja vu for Bozeman city commissioners and the neighbors of a 12-acre plot of land in northeast Bozeman near Glen Lake Rotary Park.
Landowners submitted a planned unit development proposal to develop the parcel into 16 residential lots and a 7.13 acre “wildlife refuge” that the city commission is set to review at their Tuesday meeting. The plans are similar to a previous proposal to develop the land that city commissioners voted down in 2021.
Developer Thomas Murphy said on Friday that he has worked on the development for 10 years.
“It’s probably been 30 different plans we’ve come up with and I believe this is the best one,” Murphy said. “I just think it’s a great balance between the needs of the city and protecting the environment.”
The commission is also set to consider a preliminary plat for the development on Tuesday.
There are differences from the 2021 application, including a proposal to dedicate two of the 16 lots to be affordably priced townhomes. Murphy said the details of those two units — including how affordable they would be — have yet to be determined.
Similar to their 2021 application, Murphy is asking for six exemptions to city development codes, including only having one means of public road access, allowances for a more narrow road with parking only allowed on one side, and to allow for townhouses in R-1 zoning, for the two affordable lots.
The development application includes a proposal to build an emergency access road as a second means of access, that would be gated to non-emergency vehicles but accessible for pedestrians.
The other exemption requests are for a reduced setback from wetlands — 35 feet instead of 50 feet for nine of the lots — and to allow for the placement of fill material in a flood plain.
The previous application included several of the same exemptions, though the current application proposes a minimum setback of 35 feet from wetlands, which is the minimum distance Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham suggested should be allowed during the 2021 meeting.
The Community Development Board voted 4-3 to recommend approval of the planned unit development proposal and voted to recommend the preliminary plat at a meeting earlier this month.
Nearby residents have sent in dozens of public comments about the development, largely in opposition. Katie Dolen, whose home abuts the property, said on Friday she has been trying to educate herself on the development proposal and hopes that city commissioners stick with their 2021 vote.
Dolen said she is concerned in particular about only having one means of public access to the homes, and said she could see supporting a development that had fewer homes or a second access road.
Dolen said she is not anti-development, but she thinks the development’s requested relaxations would set a bad precedent if approved.
“I want to make room for everybody here in the city … they made room for me when I moved here seven years ago,” Dolen said. “We have the power to make good choices and I really feel worried that if they grant these six relaxations it will set a bad precedent for future community development.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.