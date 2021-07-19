Bozeman city commissioners are scheduled this week to hear plans for a development near Glen Lake Rotary park that has been the subject of pushback from nearby residents.
Developers propose building 16 single-family homes on roughly 12 acres near the East Gallatin River, which would also include a 7.15 acre wildlife refuge and wetland preservation site and 1.72 acres of open space. The site is vacant and borders residential neighborhoods to the north and east, commercial buildings to the south and Glen Rotary Park to the west.
The Bridger Meadows development proposal has been criticized by some nearby residents, who raised concerns during a Planning Board meeting in June about the development’s impact on wildlife that frequents the land and about the proposed access road.
Developer Thomas Murphy declined to comment when reached on Monday.
The developers are requesting six relaxations from city code, including having one means of public access into the development, allowing for a cul-de-sac and a longer-than average block length and narrower street width with a sidewalk on one side.
They are also seeking a relaxation to allow for smaller watercourse setbacks for some of the lots than city code normally allows.
Developers are proposing the access of the site to come from Birdie Drive to the east. Emergency vehicles would be able to access the homes from Commercial Drive.
Planning Board members approved the preliminary plat for the development in late June, though some board members acknowledged the neighbors’ concerns during the meeting.
The commission plans to review the plat and the planned unit development for the project at its Tuesday meeting.
