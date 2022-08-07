Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

About five years after the city of Bozeman first started regulating short-term rentals, city commissioners are scheduled to take a second look at the issue at a meeting next week.

The city is planning a work session at its meeting Tuesday on short-term rentals and potential different polices the city could put in place to regulate the market. At work sessions, commissioners don’t take votes on anything but just give direction to city staff on what work they would like to see on an issue.

Commissioners passed an ordinance regulating short-term rentals in 2017 that prevents homes in residential zoning districts from being solely used as short-term rentals. City commissioners placed Bozeman’s short-term rental policies on their list of priorities at the end of 2021.

Nora Shelly

