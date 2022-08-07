About five years after the city of Bozeman first started regulating short-term rentals, city commissioners are scheduled to take a second look at the issue at a meeting next week.
The city is planning a work session at its meeting Tuesday on short-term rentals and potential different polices the city could put in place to regulate the market. At work sessions, commissioners don’t take votes on anything but just give direction to city staff on what work they would like to see on an issue.
Commissioners passed an ordinance regulating short-term rentals in 2017 that prevents homes in residential zoning districts from being solely used as short-term rentals. City commissioners placed Bozeman’s short-term rental policies on their list of priorities at the end of 2021.
Renata Munfrada, the city’s community housing program coordinator, said city staff is looking for direction on whether they should pursue bolstering the city’s compliance efforts, limit short-term rentals by zoning district or cap the number allowed, as well as if the city should stand up a short-term rental program.
“The question that’s really at the heart of the issue is, will further restrictions on short-term rentals lead to an increased supply of long-term rental housing supply in Bozeman,” Munfrada said.
There are 163 registered short-term rentals in Bozeman, Munfrada said, noting that due to some issues with the compliance company the city uses and staff turnover within the city, they are planning to do an audit of the system to see if the data they have is accurate.
The city defines short-term rentals as places where people who have a principal residence elsewhere live for less than 28 consecutive days, and which is furnished to make it immediately ready for renters to stay in.
It also splits them up into three categories: properties that are solely used as short-term rentals, properties, owner-occupied dwellings where the owner is not present while it’s being rented, and owner-occupied properties where the owner is living in the same dwelling while it’s being rented.
A 2021 study from the University of Montana’s Institute of Tourism and Recreation Research found that Gallatin County had 2,524 short-term rentals operating then or were at some point in the previous year.
The memo attached to the commission agenda for Tuesday states: “Anecdotally, with the rise in out-of-state property owners and investment companies renting out second homes or purchasing property exclusively for the use of renting out short term to vacationers, there is growing concern from community members that the local workforce is being squeezed out of the housing market all together.”
