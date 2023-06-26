Bozeman city commissioners are scheduled to discuss enforcement of their regulations on short-term rentals during their meeting Tuesday.
According to the agenda, commissioners will discuss an ordinance that would require short-term rental hosting platforms like Airbnb to ensure hosts to have a permit number included in their listing for properties in the city. It would also require quarterly reporting from hosting platforms and require them to remove listings that do not have a hosting permit.
The ordinance also requires hosting platforms to share information on short-term rentals with the city, including specific addresses, and requires regular inspections of the rentals.
The city has regulations on short-term rentals that include registration requirements and limits types of those rentals where the owner isn’t a resident at any point from residential districts.
The ordinance was passed in 2017. But, according to city commission documents, since then the number of short-term rentals has increased and a “significant number” of unregistered rentals were found on online listings.
“The city has undertaken enforcement efforts to bring more STRs into compliance, but these efforts are time-consuming and costly for city staff,” the document states.
The city commission discussed short-term rentals during a meeting in August 2022, when commissioners directed city staff to look into how to increase compliance through hosting platforms.
This comes as activists are pushing the city to ban short-term rentals. The commission is planning another discussion this summer on the issue, but Bozeman Tenants United, which is pushing the city to ban some types of short-term rentals, has urged quick action.
At a rally earlier this month, Tenants organizer Emily LaShelle said the city’s timeline isn’t fast enough.
“They don’t feel fire and urgency in the same way tenants do,” LaShelle said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.