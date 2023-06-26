Bozeman City Hall
Buy Now

Bozeman City Hall is photographed on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Bozeman city commissioners are scheduled to discuss enforcement of their regulations on short-term rentals during their meeting Tuesday.

According to the agenda, commissioners will discuss an ordinance that would require short-term rental hosting platforms like Airbnb to ensure hosts to have a permit number included in their listing for properties in the city. It would also require quarterly reporting from hosting platforms and require them to remove listings that do not have a hosting permit.

The ordinance also requires hosting platforms to share information on short-term rentals with the city, including specific addresses, and requires regular inspections of the rentals.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

{div}Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com. {/div}

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.