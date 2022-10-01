Parking Downtown Bozeman
The sun reflects off the back windshield of a parked car on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in downtown Bozeman.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

The city is taking another step toward implementing paid parking in downtown Bozeman.

More than six months after the city reintroduced the discussion, it is scheduled for another work session in front of the city commission next week. The city will be asking commissioners whether they want to continue the process to implement paid parking.

Bozeman, which stopped charging people to park downtown decades ago, has been kicking around the idea of bringing back pay stations for years. After the issue was put on the backburner for a few years, the city began pursuing it again earlier this year.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

