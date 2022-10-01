The city is taking another step toward implementing paid parking in downtown Bozeman.
More than six months after the city reintroduced the discussion, it is scheduled for another work session in front of the city commission next week. The city will be asking commissioners whether they want to continue the process to implement paid parking.
Bozeman, which stopped charging people to park downtown decades ago, has been kicking around the idea of bringing back pay stations for years. After the issue was put on the backburner for a few years, the city began pursuing it again earlier this year.
During a discussion about parking in February, several commissioners indicated they were cautious to move ahead with the proposal without shoring up several other items, like confirming a site for a second parking garage downtown and exploring establishing permitting for residents in neighborhoods close to downtown called parking benefit zones.
The city and the county have reached an agreement to build a second garage at the county courthouse site — though county commissioners have not yet voted to approve it, and the city also shored up its process to establish neighborhood parking districts.
Bozeman Economic Development Program Manger Mike Veselik said Thursday that should the commission give its go-ahead, the city would target July 1 as the date to start charging for parking.
If commissioners direct the city to continue with paid parking, there would still be a lot of details to work out, Veselik said, like whether parking should be charged for on an annual or seasonal basis and what the rate structure would look like.
The city has a few different options for rate models, one called “cost-recovery plus” that would charge $1.75 per hour for on-street parking and $1 per hour for lot or garage parking. The fees could be charged on a seasonal basis, from May 1-Sept. 30, but charging year-round has not been ruled out.
In response to feedback, staff also put together another proposal, which would keep the $1.75 rate for on-street parking and $1 rate for lots, but still allow for two or four hours of free parking in the city garage.
“We want garage parking to be as low cost or as free as possible so that people are selecting that option first, it’s also something that the locals will know … it’s a way to make sure that the members of our community who are here know where to get the free parking,” Veselik said during a Transportation Board meeting this week.
Veselik said Thursday that they’d be asking commissioners for direction — if they want to continue with implementing paid parking — on what the program could look like.
If put in place, paid parking would likely involve more than just meters on the street.
Beyond the parking benefit zones and second parking garage discussions, the city has also penciled out rough details for a circulator route that could bus people between parking at the county fairgrounds and downtown.
“Once we have direction on paid parking, we can really start to make some decisions on how to approach things like a circulator (bus route) and the best way to approach an employee parking program,” Veselik said.
Staff have also put together proposals for an employee parking program. One would work like a punch card, allowing employees or employers to buy a certain number of parking passes per month at a cheaper rate.
The city has plans to use revenue from paid parking to help build a second garage — Veselik said last week that the most recent estimate for the cost of that is $16.5 million.
During a Transportation Board meeting on Wednesday, Veselik said the city also looked into grant opportunities or forming a special improvement district, which would set up a tax on downtown businesses to pay for the garage.
But the city does not think those options, or funding a garage through the general fund, are feasible, Veselik said.
During the meeting, Transportation Board members voted in support of recommending the commission pursue paid parking.
“I think about how much the downtown community has grown over the past 15, 20 years and there’s significant new development in the downtown and yet, the parking supply has been relatively static,” Board Member Paul Reichert said. “Certainly, on-street parking is a finite resource.”
Downtown business owners have been largely wary of the proposal since discussions renewed this year. During public comment at Wednesday’s meeting, Lockhorn Cider House owner Anna Deal reiterated those concerns.
“I’m extremely concerned that people will opt to shop and eat elsewhere rather than parking downtown,” Deal said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.