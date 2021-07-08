As high summer temperatures and dry conditions continue in the area, Bozeman City Commission plans to vote next week on declaring a stage one drought, which would trigger the first of the city’s four-step drought plan.
During a stage one drought, Bozeman residents would be encouraged to reduce water use, but not mandated to do so.
The goal would be to cut water use in the city by 10%.
The city monitors stream flow, reservoir volume and snowpack data along with national climate data to determine when to instate drought restrictions, according to a city news release. Snowpack and streamflow levels in the city’s municipal watershed are below normal as landscape irrigation amid the hot and dry weather is increasing water demand.
“We have prepared for the possibility of a drought,” Water Conservation Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said in the release. “The most important thing for folks to remember is that their small actions can, and do, make a difference.”
The city’s water source includes Hyalite and Sourdough creeks and Lyman Spring.
Current projections indicate the city could use up 75% of its available supply in Hyalite reservoir by the end of the 2021 irrigation season, according to commission documents.
“Due to the unpredictable and potentially severe nature of drought events, it is important to declare subsequent drought stages and pursuant response measures as soon as the need arises in order to adequately conserve water for essential uses,” the commission document states.
The drought stage declaration would become official immediately if approved, city spokesperson Melody Mileur said.
Stage two includes some restrictions on outdoor watering use, stage three includes an outright ban on lawn watering and stage four is a drought emergency, when water is only allowed for essential uses, like bathing, cooking, drinking or washing.
The drought stages also come with surcharges on water rates. Surcharges could be between 0-21% for stage one, 10-47% for stage two, 11-110% for stage three and 11-200% for stage four.
Surcharges depend on customer class and change by water usage tiers for single-family customers.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.