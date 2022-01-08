Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Jan 8, 2022 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A signing opposing the proposed Canyon Gate development is propped up in a yard adjacent to site of the 25 acre development between Story Mill Road and Bridger Drive on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. City commissioners are scheduled to resume deliberations Tuesday on the controversial Canyon Gate development in northeast Bozeman.Commissioners began the public hearing for the annexation and zoning proposal for about 25 acres of land at the intersection of Bridger Drive and Story Mill Road at their last meeting in December. Mayor Cyndy Andrus moved to delay the vote to Tuesday as the meeting stretched past the five-hour mark.Developer Andy Holloran with HomeBase Partners is proposing 10 of the 25 acres be zoned R-3, residential medium density, to abut much of the property's border with existing homes. Another 10 acres are proposed to be B-2M, community commercial mixed-use zoning, along the western edge of the property on Story Mill Road and five acres of R-5, residential mixed-use high density zoning, in the center of the property.About 1.6 acres of REMU, residential-emphasis mixed-use zoning, is proposed for a sliver of land touching Bridger Drive.The Zoning Commission voted 2-1 against recommending the proposal at its last meeting in November, and the Canyon Gate development has drawn intense public backlash.Nearby residents cite concerns with the development’s scale, impact on traffic and compatibility with their neighborhoods.Prior to the December meeting, Holloran proposed adding some provisions to the annexation in response to public feedback. The first would be a commitment to provide 60 units of workforce-housing in the R-5 area of the project, priced to people who make no more than 120% of area median income.The second commitment proposed is to limit the height of buildings in the R-5 district to no more than 50 feet or four stories, whichever is greater.Andrus stopped the first meeting after the public comment session ended — which lasted more than two hours and saw over 50 people comment, most of them opposing the project.The commission will not take additional public comment on the development at next week’s meeting.Andrus said Friday that open public comment — a standard part of a commission meeting when residents can talk about any issue falling generally under commission purview — will happen as normal during Tuesday’s meeting.Andrus reiterated that the public comment session for the Canyon Gate development is closed and any comments referencing the development “will not be part of our deliberation.”Opponents of the development have met the requirements for the project to be under protest, meaning a super-majority, or four out of five commissioners, will have to vote to approve the project.Andrus said the meeting will resume with time for city staff to respond to anything brought up during public comment, then five minutes for the applicant to do the same. Commissioners will then have a chance to ask any additional questions before beginning their discussion on the proposal.

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Contact the Chronicle

Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. 