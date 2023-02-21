Let the news come to you

City commissioners showed support for the goals of a draft plan that will guide parks and recreation work in Bozeman for the next several years but told city staff there is room for improvement.

Bozeman city staff has been working on the Parks, Recreation and Active Transportation, or PRAT, plan for about two years with hopes to get it approved this spring. City commissioners offered comments on the plan during a meeting this month. The Transportation Board is scheduled to discuss it on Wednesday and the Urban Parks and Forestry Board will discuss it on Thursday.

The PRAT plan will guide the parks and recreation department’s work in the future, and will replace the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Plan that has been in place since 2007.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

