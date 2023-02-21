City commissioners showed support for the goals of a draft plan that will guide parks and recreation work in Bozeman for the next several years but told city staff there is room for improvement.
Bozeman city staff has been working on the Parks, Recreation and Active Transportation, or PRAT, plan for about two years with hopes to get it approved this spring. City commissioners offered comments on the plan during a meeting this month. The Transportation Board is scheduled to discuss it on Wednesday and the Urban Parks and Forestry Board will discuss it on Thursday.
The PRAT plan will guide the parks and recreation department’s work in the future, and will replace the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails Plan that has been in place since 2007.
“It doesn’t solve every issue that has been brought up in the process,” City Park Planning and Development Manager Addi Jadin said during the meeting. “It tells us, we’ve got some work to do over the next few years, and then the work to implement that goes much longer.”
Though commissioners said they generally support the goals of the proposed plan, several commissioners said they would like the plan to be reorganized to be more readable and to center equity and inclusion work that went into its drafting.
“The content is there, it’s hard to get to the content,” Commissioner Christopher Coburn said during the discussion.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham also encouraged city staff to include more provision for dog facilities in the plan. He also pitched the idea for the plan to include a suggestion for a regional shared use path that would loop around Bozeman.
Cunningham also asked city staff to consider creating a priorities list for the plan.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they would take their input into account but noted it might push back the proposed schedule for a final vote on the plan in April.
Cunningham also encouraged city staff to continue engagement with communities who the city specifically tried to get input from on the plan.
The city used three community liaisons to help gather comment on the plan from the disabled, Latino and Black, Indigenous and people of color, or BIPOC communities.
The three liaisons spoke during the meeting. Mikayla Pitts, who reached out to the BIPOC community, said the timeframe given by the city wasn’t long enough, noting community engagement takes awhile.
Bri Daniels, who worked to gather input from disabled people, said the group hasn’t traditionally been prioritized in city decision making.
“Access impacts every aspect of these community members’ lives and it’s really important to advocate access and inclusion in the city of Bozeman,” Daniels said.
Luis Islas, who reached out to the Latino community on the plan, said he heard from people that they had been asked to give comment on similar things in the past, only to never hear from them again. He said ongoing engagement would be needed.
“I really, truly hope that the city is able to invest the time and the resources to also continue that relationship,” Islas said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.