After a long tradition of meeting on Monday nights, the weekly Bozeman city commission meeting will move to Tuesdays beginning Aug. 11.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich requested the change in June and commissioners approved it. Mihelich said meeting on Tuesdays is better because it will give staff more time to prepare and it eliminates a scheduling conflict with the Bozeman School Board, which also meets Monday nights.
“Also, a lot of the comments from the commission come in on Sundays, on Mondays, from various stakeholders. We want to respond to them in a consistent way,” Mihelich said when he requested to the change.
Meeting agendas will still come out on Thursdays, as they do now, so commissioners, staff and the public will have an extra day to plan for and digest the policies that are up for consideration.
Mayor Chris Mehl said the move to Tuesdays is a good thing and that he hopes it will lead to more people taking part in meetings.
“Having it on Tuesday will hopefully make it easier for people to engage,” Mehl said.
This coming Tuesday, commissioners will discuss their priorities for the upcoming legislative session and what policies the city wants to lobby for or against to best benefit its interests.
Montana’s Legislature only meets once every two years for 90 days. Over the past several sessions, city staff and commissioners have worked out a list of issues they’d like to see addressed by policymakers, like a lack of affordable housing, barriers to childcare providers and climate change.
The list that will be presented to commissioners on Tuesday was created with input from several city departments, and is quite long. Mehl said the first step will be to narrow that list down. He said the commission will be working on it for some time and will solicit feedback from the public, the county and state legislators in the area.
Tuesday’s commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meetings are being held virtually instead of at City Hall. The public can participate by joining the meeting through the video-conferencing platform WebEx, the link for which can be found at bozeman.net. The meetings are also livestreamed on the city’s website.
The public can also listen to the meeting by calling 1-650-479-320 and using the access 126 697 6633.
