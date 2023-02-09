Let the news come to you

Bozeman city commissioners gave the go-ahead to plans for a development near Gallatin High School that will include hundreds of homes.

The second phase of the Northwest Crossing development near Baxter Lane and a future extension of Cottonwood Road comprises 44 acres. It’s proposed to include over 350 residential units including single-family detached homes, duplexes and townhomes.

City commissioners voted to approve the preliminary plat for the development this week.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

