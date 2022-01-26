A townhome development planned for a seven-acre plot of land near the Gallatin County Regional Park in Bozeman is moving forward.
The Park View Crossing proposed development is northeast of the park and sits off Vaquero Parkway, just south of Baxter Lane. Developers are proposing a 44-lot subdivision, with 24 three-bedroom and 20 two-bedroom townhomes. The land is zoned R-3, medium residential density, which allows for one to five household structures and encourages a mix of housing types.
Bozeman city commissioners voted 3-0 this week to approve the preliminary plat for the subdivision. Mayor Cyndy Andrus and Commissioner Christopher Coburn were absent from the meeting.
Developers still have to hammer out their parkland requirement with the city before the final plat, or layout, of the development could be approved.
The development curves along Vaquero Parkway and has a road along the county park. Developers dropped a prior request to not put in a sidewalk along the park frontage.
The developers originally proposed for homes to be adjacent to the park rather than a road. City planner Susana Montana said the city asked developers to redesign the plans to allow there to be public access to the park through the development.
Brett Megaard, who was representing the application in front of the commission for Hyalite Engineers, said the original plans were for over 60 lots, but the redesign brought the number of lots down to 44.
Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said the city should consider that policy when looking at the unified development code.
“I really hope that we are able to take a look at our code and our (parks) plan just think if our current policy regarding lots abutting parks makes sense across the board, and if it is hindering developments like this in adding additional density,” Magic said. “So, I just want to put a marker down to for us to take a look at that.”
Madgic and other commissioners praised the project for providing a variety of housing types. Developer Ethan Stokes told the Chronicle in December that they wanted to provide an alternative to the number of single-family homes in Bozeman.
“Looking at the housing crisis in Bozeman, and trying to build something that is attainable for people living here in Bozeman, we came up with the plan to build townhomes,” Stokes said.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.