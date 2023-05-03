Bozeman city commissioners gave final approval this week to a ban on the sale and discharge of most all types of fireworks.
The ordinance bans fireworks and all novelty items except for sparklers without magnesium, and also includes county islands that are entirely surrounded by the city. Fire Chief Josh Waldo cited increasing drought concerns and ever denser development as two reasons behind the ban.
City commissioners first voted to approve the ordinance in mid-April, and Tuesday’s vote was a final approval. It will go into effect in 30 days.
Bozeman previously banned the discharge of fireworks until 2004, when commissioners passed an ordinance allowing them to be used for a few days around July 4 and the New Year.
Waldo said at the April meeting that the city also fields a fair number of complaints each year related to fireworks, particularly from people with small children, pets, or from those suffering with PTSD.
In the past five years, Waldo said fireworks have caused an average of two to three fires in the city and 43 calls about fireworks-related injuries or noise complaints per year.
Waldo said the change would bring Bozeman in line with other Montana cities — Missoula prohibits most fireworks except novelty items and Billings and Helena have a total ban.
Several fireworks stand owners came to Tuesday's meeting to urge the city commission to pause on approving the ban and to focus on education efforts rather than outright banning fireworks.
Renee Tofslie, who runs the Bobcat Discount Fireworks stand with her husband, said during public comment that they had little notice of the ordinance and would have liked the chance to work with the city on it.
Tofslie said customers typically ask them what sort of fireworks they are legally allowed to set off at their homes when they are buying products.
“We know these laws and we want to help our customers understand and to celebrate within the laws,” Tofslie said during public comment.
Britta Oliverson, who has run the TNT Fireworks stand on Bridger Drive for nine years, also said she had no notice of the ordinance. She told the Chronicle she feels like only a small number of people complain about fireworks.
“To take that right away on the day that we’re celebrating freedoms is a really tough pill to swallow,” Oliverson said during public comment.
