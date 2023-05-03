Fireworks
Fireworks at Big Bad-Ass Fireworks on June 29 in Gallatin Gateway.

 Ridley Hudson/Chronicle

Bozeman city commissioners gave final approval this week to a ban on the sale and discharge of most all types of fireworks.

The ordinance bans fireworks and all novelty items except for sparklers without magnesium, and also includes county islands that are entirely surrounded by the city. Fire Chief Josh Waldo cited increasing drought concerns and ever denser development as two reasons behind the ban.

City commissioners first voted to approve the ordinance in mid-April, and Tuesday’s vote was a final approval. It will go into effect in 30 days.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

