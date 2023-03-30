Speed limits
Signs instruct traffic to drive no faster than 25 mph on Tamarack Street on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Bozeman city commissioners indicated to staff this week that they want to pursue petitioning the Montana Department of Transportation to lower speed limits along key corridors.

During a conversation at a commission meeting about speed limits, several commissioners said they want to explore how to lower speed limits on arterial and collector streets, which are the major thoroughfares like 19th Avenue or Oak Street. The catch, though, is that the majority of Bozeman’s major streets are controlled by the Montana Department of Transportation.

City Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross said there are 27 miles of principal arterials, 22 miles of minor arterials and 35 miles of collector streets in Bozeman. The remaining 206 miles of road are local streets.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

