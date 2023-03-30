Bozeman city commissioners indicated to staff this week that they want to pursue petitioning the Montana Department of Transportation to lower speed limits along key corridors.
During a conversation at a commission meeting about speed limits, several commissioners said they want to explore how to lower speed limits on arterial and collector streets, which are the major thoroughfares like 19th Avenue or Oak Street. The catch, though, is that the majority of Bozeman’s major streets are controlled by the Montana Department of Transportation.
City Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross said there are 27 miles of principal arterials, 22 miles of minor arterials and 35 miles of collector streets in Bozeman. The remaining 206 miles of road are local streets.
The city has 18 miles of street that have a speed limit of 35 mph or higher, which Ross said is the point at which crashes are much more likely to be deadly. Of those 18 miles, Ross said 89% are controlled by the state.
“A significant portion of our streets that do operate at speeds above we feel are safe for urban environments — we don’t necessarily have the most direct approach to change them,” Ross said.
The city can request MDT reconsider speed limits, which Ross said takes between 9 and 12 months.
First, MDT would do a speed study to measure how fast cars are driving on the street, then make a recommendation based on that to the Montana Transportation Commission.
MDT Butte District Traffic Engineer Kristina Kilts said the 85th percentile rule is the biggest factor MDT considers when making a speed limit recommendation.
Ross explained to commissioners Tuesday that the 85th percentile rule involves measuring the speed at or below 85% of vehicles travel and then setting the limit to that speed. Ross said he believes the rule is misapplied to urban settings and is more appropriate for rural roads.
Kilts said they also take into account recent crash history and road conditions in addition to the 85th percentile indicator. The city would also have the opportunity to gather its own evidence or materials to present to the commission to make a case for lower speeds, Kilts said.
Ross said last week they are considering doing speed studies on Kagy Boulevard and Oak Street to provide to MDT to accelerate the process.
He said during Tuesday’s meeting that they could also look at reducing speeds on city-controlled roads and said they want to be “practical but intentional” when doing so.
“We want to lower speeds to reduce the risk of fatalities on our streets so we do not want to be so flippant with our suggestion that we would not be able to achieve at least partially that goal,” Ross said.
Tuesday’s discussion was just a work session, and Ross said they plan to come back to the city commission with formal suggestions at a later date.
Commissioners showed support for focusing on arterials and collector streets.
“I think that we would like some control over streets that people in our community drive on,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said. “I think we owe it to our community to set speed limits on these streets that are going to keep people safe and I would like MDT to be part of that and not be a roadblock.”
