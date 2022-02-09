A long-awaited annexation of over 100 homes north of Bozeman and a portion of the Riverside Country Club into the city will have to wait a little longer for a vote.
City commissioners this week voted to delay voting on the annexation and zoning of 57.5 acres including part of the club, a handful of businesses and 125 homes until April.
It’s just another delay in what has been a more than decade-long saga. In 2011, the state Department of Environmental Quality informed the water and sewer district that its wastewater system was deficient and required repairs.
In 2014, the district requested to be hooked up to city wastewater systems, but city commissioners decided the properties would have to be annexed into Bozeman for that to happen.
Discussions didn’t pick up again until 2018, and the next year the city laid out a process for how Riverside would be able to be annexed.
The matter again came back to the city’s agenda late last year after a majority of the property owners voted to petition for annexation.
City commissioners appeared ready to take a vote on the annexation and zoning for the land this week, but delayed the item due to some last minute administrative hiccups.
City spokesperson Melody Mileur said the city is ironing out details in the interlocal agreement between the city and the Riverside Water and Sewer District regarding right-of-way for infrastructure that will need to be installed to connect the properties to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.
Mileur said the city expects the issues to be resolved by April 5, when the item is again expected to be on the commission’s agenda.
The Community Development Board last month voted to recommend the proposal to zone the land a mix of R-1, low-density residential, R-2, moderate-density residential and R-4, high-density residential, which falls in line with the existing buildings in the area.
Gene Gaines, the water and sewer district’s president, said he doesn’t expect the delay to cause any issues.
“I’ve not heard anything from anybody other than ‘Oh my goodness another delay,’” Gaines said. “It seems every time we take a step forward we end up with two steps backward, but there’s nothing negative about it, we just have to wait a little longer.”
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.