Bozeman city commissioners kicked off budget season at their Monday night meeting with a general overview of the city’s proposed $121 million budget.
Jeff Mihelich, the new city manager, told commissioners the city hasn’t yet seen any delays in development or taken a financial hit, although the economy is in a recession.
“Fiscally, we’re in really good shape,” Mihelich said.
This is attributed to Bozeman’s reliance on revenue from property taxes rather than a sales tax.
Commissioners will spend the next month unpacking the proposed budget, asking questions, hearing requests and making changes where a majority of the commission deems necessary, before voting on a final draft at the end of June. Monday’s meeting focused on special revenue funds, which are specific pots of money that are legally restricted to pay for specific things.
The city has 119 special revenue funds with $36.6 million planned in expenditures for fiscal year 2021. Revenue for those funds are generated through a variety of means — assessments on properties, property taxes, charges for services or through grants or donations. A few were outlined by city staff in detail.
The newest fund is the parks and trails district that was approved by Bozeman voters in early May. The proposed budget recommends setting the associated fee for the average property owner at $135 for the year. The fund was pitched to fill a $7 million parks maintenance backlog. The fee assessed to residents is meant to increase each year for five years.
The new fee will replace the roughly $90 per year that residents have been paying for parks through property taxes.
City staff are recommending that Bozeman residents pay 8% more in street assessments in the coming year to feed the street maintenance fund. That means the average property owner would pay $18 more on that assessment this year at $242. The proposed budget says the increase is needed to adjust for “growth and increased costs.”
The proposal also recommends a 3% increase to the arterial street assessment, which feeds the arterial and collector street district fund. The fund helps pay for construction and improvement of streets classified as “arterials and collectors.” It receives money from the state gas tax that’s expected to bring in 50% less this year due to economic fallout from COVID-19.
The city’s tree maintenance fund is slated to see a 2% increase to account for inflation, or 51 cents, according to the proposed budget.
The commission will see presentations on the city’s enterprise and internal service funds on June 8, the general fund on June 15 and will have a final budget hearing on June 22.
Shaylee Ragar can be reached at sragar@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2607.