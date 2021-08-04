Bozeman City Commission approves Stockyard rezoning, opening door for new development By Liz Weber Chronicle Staff Writer Liz Weber Author email Aug 4, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The owner of the former Bozeman stockyards and the Stockyard Café is making plans to redevelop parts of the property. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. City commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved rezoning plans for the Bozeman Stockyard property near Story Mill Community Park, paving the way for new development.The roughly 15-acre property — one of the oldest industrial areas in Bozeman — is now zoned for mixed-use development, with a focus on residential properties and business development."At its core, this change will allow a little bit more flexibility in the site and will yield, or has the opportunity to yield, a higher density and more housing than how it was previously zoned," Commissioner Christopher Coburn said. The zoning changes are more appropriate to the site’s location, where it is bordered by Story Mill Community Park and the Bridger View development, said Ryan Krueger, a senior planner with Intrinsik Architecture working to develop the property.Bisected by East Griffin Drive, it’s a prime location to expand connectivity to trails and roads in the surrounding area, Krueger said.There are no set design plans for the property, but with the zoning changes it’s likely the north side of the property, which is closer to the park, would see more residential development, Krueger said. The southern portion of the property, near the intersection of Story Mill Community park and East Griffin Drive, would likely include a mix of business and residential development.The floodplain designation with the East Gallatin River along a portion of the western boundary of the property will not change with the rezoning, according to Chris Saunders, community development manager. The area that is developable south of East Griffin is about 5 acres.“While it is a larger site, there are a number of constraints that will limit the development footprint here,” Krueger said. The intention of the owners is also to keep some of the site’s historical structures intact, an idea that seemed to appeal to all the commissioners, especially I-Ho Pomeroy.Stockyard Café closed in 2017, and the Bozeman Stockyards stopped operating at that location in 2005, after nearly seven decades. The café is in the right-of-way of a future road so it wouldn’t be able to stay at the location, but developers plan to do all they could to save the structure, said Krueger.In response to a question from Coburn about affordable housing, Rob Pertzborn, also with Intrinsik, said it remained to be seen. The aim is to provide more attainable, workforce housing but they’ve just begun the process.“The reality is with a project like this, with East Griffin Drive, with utilities and other costs that usually starts to determine what you have to do to pay for all those things,” said Pertzborn, adding that East Griffin Drive would be an expensive capital project that the developers would have to put in.All of the commissioners spoke highly of the potential of the development and how it aligns with the city’s growth policy.“When do we ever get excited about industrial development and preserving that but I think this is a really important part of Bozeman’s history and I’m excited that the applicant feels strongly about preserving and integrating these older structures into their plan,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said.The owners of the 15-acre property, Christine and Kevin Huyser, have considered redevelopment options in recent years. The site was originally rezoned more than 10 years ago for a massive proposed development, which ultimately fell apart during the Great Recession in 2008."We don't preserve things as ghost towns in this community, however we do like echoes of our past, echoes of our history to be fairly represented so that when development comes in this area it's not cookie-cutter," Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said. Tags Bozeman Montana City Commission Story Mill Park Development Housing Mixed-use Development Residential Property Community Business Zoning Story Mill Community Park Bridger View East Gallatin River Flood Plane Bozeman Stockyards Stockyard Cafe Plan Ryan Krueger Economics Sociology Commerce Building Industry Christopher Coburn Intrinsik Architecture Griffin Liz Weber Liz Weber covers education for the Chronicle. 