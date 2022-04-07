A decade-long debacle over a deficient wastewater system serving dozens of homes north of Bozeman and the Riverside Country Club finally reached a solution this week.
Bozeman city commissioners voted during their regular meeting this week to annex 57.5 acres including part of the club, a handful of businesses and 125 homes and zoned it to match the existing buildings in the area.
The zoning established is a mix of R-1, low-density residential, R-2, moderate-density residential and R-4, high-density residential.
Gene Gaines, the water and sewer district’s president, said during the Tuesday meeting that the first time he was in the commission room for a meeting about the issue was in 2014.
“It’s been a struggle but the majority of residents have asked to be annexed into the city and that is what we wish to do,” Gaines said.
It’s been a long saga.
In 2011, the state Department of Environmental Quality informed the water and sewer district that its wastewater system was deficient and required repairs.
In 2014, the district requested to be hooked up to city wastewater systems, but city commissioners decided the properties would have to be annexed into Bozeman for that to happen.
Discussions didn’t pick up again until 2018, and the next year the city laid out a process for how Riverside would be able to be annexed. The matter again came back to the city’s agenda late last year after a majority of the property owners voted to petition for annexation.
“The city, by saying we will take the wastewater from the subdivision saves us from having to build a new wastewater treatment plant and even more important having to maintain a wastewater treatment plant,” Gaines said.
Community Development Manager Chris Saunders said the water reclamation facility, which is just down Springhill Road from the Riverside area, has the capacity to handle the additional homes.
There are several issues yet to be resolved, including addressing impact fees and two easement matters. Saunders said the resolution lays out that the issues must be resolved within 60 days.
“I fully believe that we will get the easements,” Gaines said.
Commissioners unanimously approved the annexation, and several applauded Gaines for his work.
“His hard work pays off today,” Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy said.
